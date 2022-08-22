Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
2022 TriPride Parade in Bristol August 27
The TriPride Parade and Festival happens in Bristol for the first time ever this Saturday. According to organizers, this is the first Pride event in the nation to happen in two states at once. Festivities begin with the annual parade at 11 AM down State Street. Festivities include numerous performances...
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
UPDATE: Bristol Virginia leaders file motions to extend certain deadlines for landfill closure
Bristol, Virginia leaders have filed a motion in federal court in Abingdon asking for extensions to complete certain portions of a project that will complete the closing of the city landfill. Attorney for the city Erin Ashwell wrote Bristol will meet the Sept. 12 deadline to cease accepting trash at...
Kingsport Leaders Approve Massive Downtown Redevelopment Project
City leaders in Kingsport, Tuesday night approved a massive, more than one hundred million dollar redevelopment project that could be a a catalyst for additional development in the downtown sector. Brickyard Village and Centennial Row townhouses will be built with Tax Increment Financing. The property located on and adjacent to East Main Street will provide more than 200 additional family dwellings in the downtown sector. When complete, the project is expected to have a five point seven million dollar impact on the community.
UPDATE: State leaders call off contested case against troubled South Fork Utility District
A contested case against the troubled South Fork Utility District in Bristol, Tennessee has been withdrawn by the state Utility Management Review Board. Four of five South Fork board members have resigned in light of a Comptroller’s Office report that discovered several violations including Manager Garry Smith receiving more than $1 million in questionable payments.
Johnson City: Couple arrested after purchasing car from dealership with worthless check
A man from Johnson City and a woman from Jonesborough were both arrested after reportedly purchasing a car from a local dealership with a worthless check. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Roy and Jessica Killion bought a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Wallace Imports with a personal check.
Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport
A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Killed In Bizarre Carter County Crash
Two people are dead following a bizarre motorcycle crash in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91. The motorcycle hit an SUV, went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was mowing a yard. Hilton Jr, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the side of a house. Both Hilton Jr, and the pedestrian, James Ledford died in the incident which remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Sheriff: Human remains found after car fire in Carter County
The TBI has confirmed its involvement in a Carter County investigation where human remains were discovered. A report from Sheriff Dexter Lunceford’s office said his officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton on Thursday night. The agency said...
Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase
A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
Protesters To Meet With Johnson City City Manager Over Police Department Allegations
A group protesting Johnson City’s Police Department over its handling of sexual assault cases is meeting with City Manager Cathy Ball twice next month. Ball will meet with the group to listen to allegations that Police Chief Karl Turner failed to properly pursue prosecution of sexual assault cases. The protest group is also asking that Chief Turner resign from his position. In addition, a federal lawsuit has also been filed against Turner as well as the city of Johnson City. Those listening sessions are scheduled for September 6 and 12th.
Johnson City Responds To Federal Lawsuit Against Police Chief, Department, And City
Johnson City is defending a lawsuit with confidence that it will repair unjustified damage to the city, Police Chief Karl Turner, and the Police Department. That’s a statement released Friday by City Manager Cathy Ball in response to a federal lawsuit filed by Kate Dahl, accusing Turner and the department for failing to address alleged sexual assault cases. The news release goes on to say, Dahl was never an employee of the City but was under contract as a special prosecutor before she was let go for failure to perform contractual obligations. The City is also requesting the district attorney’s office secure undisclosed information Dahl claims to have regarding corruption and determine if it is valid.
