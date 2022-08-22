NEW YORK -- Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash in the Bronx turned themselves in and are now facing charges. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near River Avenue and 161st Street right in front of Yankee Stadium.Police said the suspects ran a red light and slammed into an SUV, driven by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia. "Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," witness Nelson Arroyo told CBS2. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital." Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the suspects fled on foot.Police later found at least...

BRONX, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO