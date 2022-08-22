ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Police: 3 in custody in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash in the Bronx turned themselves in and are now facing charges. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near River Avenue and 161st Street right in front of Yankee Stadium.Police said the suspects ran a red light and slammed into an SUV, driven by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia. "Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," witness Nelson Arroyo told CBS2. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital." Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the suspects fled on foot.Police later found at least...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Aris Wimbush, 38, Murdered

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of 3073 Park Avenue (Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 44th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male,...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer out of coma after violent robbery, wife says

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s condition is reportedly improving, according to his wife, Nadira Sherin. Sherin spoke to PIX11 News off camera Wednesday evening, after returning from visiting Chowdhury at the hospital. She said that her husband is out of a medically induced coma, is now breathing on his own and […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Cop remains in critical

The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

Kacy Mitchell, 49, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kacy Mitchell. 1129 Saint Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby

A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
BROOKLYN, NY
MassLive.com

Dustin Wilson and Tasheana Flannery of Leominster accused of beating, raping woman at New York hotel

A Massachusetts couple was arrested on Tuesday after New York deputies said they beat and raped a woman in front of children at a New York hotel, according to Syracuse.com. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, of Leominster were both charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the news outlet reported.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Daily News

Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Taleea Chapman, 19, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Taleea Chapman. 2017 Cicero Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

