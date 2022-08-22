ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

timesvirginian.com

As The Page Turns by Jamerson Library

With summer almost over and school just starting, the library staff is already preparing for the fall and winter crafts and programs! We look forward to a plethora of extras to make every visit to your local library filled with educational interests, community fun, and entertaining venues to enhance your experience at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library.
APPOMATTOX, VA
Franklin News Post

Two community yard sales will come together this weekend

Two popular community yard sales are coming together this weekend. Resurrection Catholic Church’s Joyous Junque and Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s Trinity Treasures will both be Aug. 26 and 27 featuring a wide variety of available items for sale. “We are getting the message out that there will be two...
MONETA, VA
timesvirginian.com

LED streetlights to be installed in Appomattox

Appomattox Town Council approved a project that will replace existing streetlights in the town with LED lighting. The total cost of the project is limited to not more than $36,000. Appomattox Town Manager R. Terry McGhee said 242 streetlights in a mixture of private residential and public settings are included...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

ACHS FFA names officers at training conference

The Appomattox Senior FFA Chapter officers recently participated in the Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conference held at Appomattox County High School. During the two-day conference, student leaders practiced developing teamwork and communication skills. There were multiple opportunities for students to practice public speaking, parliamentary procedure and program planning. There’s...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Farmville's unique formula for economic success

It’s a hot summer day in Farmville, but traffic is steady on the city’s main street, and the upscale hotel that opened in 1925 recently had a makeover. It’s now filled with visitors – many coming to shop for furniture that fills old tobacco warehouses. “If...
FARMVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

ACHS offers CTE courses for career/life skills

During a recent meeting of the Appomattox County School Board, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) highlighted its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program with video to promote the various courses. The video featured interviews with ACHS students who were enrolled in CTE courses during the 2021-22 school year, remarking...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Home destroyed but children amazingly spared when tree falls

An Altavista mother credits the possibility of the Providence of God in sparing her children from injury when a tree fell on their home on Saturday morning, crushing her sons’ bedroom. The children, ages 3, 8, and 9, were not sleeping in the room at the time because she...
ALTAVISTA, VA
timesvirginian.com

Student found with firearm at Cornerstone Christian Academy

A juvenile student brought a firearm to school today at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox. The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sheriff Donald Simpson said the matter was investigated and that the firearm had not been brandished or pointed at anyone. There...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
timesvirginian.com

Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
APPOMATTOX, VA

