Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
timesvirginian.com
As The Page Turns by Jamerson Library
With summer almost over and school just starting, the library staff is already preparing for the fall and winter crafts and programs! We look forward to a plethora of extras to make every visit to your local library filled with educational interests, community fun, and entertaining venues to enhance your experience at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox school opening had few hiccups but 'one of the best'
Appomattox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Annette Bennett said at the school board meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, that, overall, this year may be one of the best opening of school years they’ve had. It was not without its hiccups, however. • At the middle school Aug. 11, a word was...
WSLS
New Lynchburg takeout location offers a taste of England without the trek
LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking to experience a taste of England, you’ll no longer have to travel ‘across the pond.’. Emmadale recently opened on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, providing those that stop by with unique dishes and fresh food. Owners Emma and Steve Fischer said...
Franklin News Post
Two community yard sales will come together this weekend
Two popular community yard sales are coming together this weekend. Resurrection Catholic Church’s Joyous Junque and Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s Trinity Treasures will both be Aug. 26 and 27 featuring a wide variety of available items for sale. “We are getting the message out that there will be two...
timesvirginian.com
LED streetlights to be installed in Appomattox
Appomattox Town Council approved a project that will replace existing streetlights in the town with LED lighting. The total cost of the project is limited to not more than $36,000. Appomattox Town Manager R. Terry McGhee said 242 streetlights in a mixture of private residential and public settings are included...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
timesvirginian.com
ACHS FFA names officers at training conference
The Appomattox Senior FFA Chapter officers recently participated in the Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conference held at Appomattox County High School. During the two-day conference, student leaders practiced developing teamwork and communication skills. There were multiple opportunities for students to practice public speaking, parliamentary procedure and program planning. There’s...
wvtf.org
Farmville's unique formula for economic success
It’s a hot summer day in Farmville, but traffic is steady on the city’s main street, and the upscale hotel that opened in 1925 recently had a makeover. It’s now filled with visitors – many coming to shop for furniture that fills old tobacco warehouses. “If...
timesvirginian.com
ACHS offers CTE courses for career/life skills
During a recent meeting of the Appomattox County School Board, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) highlighted its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program with video to promote the various courses. The video featured interviews with ACHS students who were enrolled in CTE courses during the 2021-22 school year, remarking...
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
cbs19news
Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
altavistajournal.com
Home destroyed but children amazingly spared when tree falls
An Altavista mother credits the possibility of the Providence of God in sparing her children from injury when a tree fell on their home on Saturday morning, crushing her sons’ bedroom. The children, ages 3, 8, and 9, were not sleeping in the room at the time because she...
cardinalnews.org
Fueled by losses, Pittsylvania mega site is ready for a win
Power lines have been moved, legislation has been passed, land has been graded, and now, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill is just waiting to be claimed by one or more industrial users. The vacant site in Pittsylvania County jointly owned by the county and the City of...
timesvirginian.com
Student found with firearm at Cornerstone Christian Academy
A juvenile student brought a firearm to school today at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox. The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sheriff Donald Simpson said the matter was investigated and that the firearm had not been brandished or pointed at anyone. There...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
cbs19news
Paint the Town Orange coming up ahead of UVA's first home football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual pep rally will be taking over the Downtown Mall next Friday. It’s the Paint the Town Orange rally, which is held before the first home football game of the University of Virginia’s season. The rally will be held Sept. 2 starting...
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
WSET
Halifax Co. community dealt with no cable, internet, or phone service for almost a month
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One neighborhood in Halifax County was without its internet, cable, and phone services for over three weeks, but on Thursday evening, Century Link said all services have been restored. This happened to Century Link customers along King Village Trail and Cowford Road. "Been out...
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
