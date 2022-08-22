Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre
The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
hubcityradio.com
High speed chase taking place Tuesday near Pierre
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Less than a week after a high-speed chase by law enforcement ended in Stanley County another high-speed chase took place in Hughes County Tuesday night. Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan says the chase began late Tuesday afternoon when Hughes County deputies located a vehicle with three people inside on Dakota Avenue near the John Waldron Memorial Bridge.
drgnews.com
Pierre TF Riggs Student Council busy planning this year’s homecoming activities
Homecoming for the Pierre School District this year is the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022. TF Riggs High School Student Council President Autumn Iverson spoke at the Pierre City Commission meeting last night (Aug. 23, 2022) to request road closures for the parade on Sept. 15. Iverson says this year’s...
