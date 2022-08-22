ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman County, SD

Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre

The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
RAPID CITY, SD
High speed chase taking place Tuesday near Pierre

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Less than a week after a high-speed chase by law enforcement ended in Stanley County another high-speed chase took place in Hughes County Tuesday night. Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan says the chase began late Tuesday afternoon when Hughes County deputies located a vehicle with three people inside on Dakota Avenue near the John Waldron Memorial Bridge.
PIERRE, SD

