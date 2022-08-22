ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
timesvirginian.com

Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Mental health support for VA agricultural producers

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announces the official launch of the AgriStress Helpline for Virginia to provide the Commonwealth’s agricultural producers with mental health support. The helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has interpretation services for 160 languages. Farmers...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy