ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Remy Ma Oozes Retro Vibes In FUBU Overalls At A 90s Themed Birthday Party

By Marsha Badger
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhOmn_0hR0II0K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vU0V3_0hR0II0K00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


If we learned anything from Remy Ma, it’s to not sleep on her fashion game. The rapper oozed retro vibes at TT Torrez’s 90s dinner and birthday party celebration at Universal Hip Hop Museum on August 20, 2022, in New York City.

Dressed in denim overalls and a matching jacket by FUBU, the Bronx-native partnered the look with an orange bucket hat, bamboo earrings, 54 11 Reebok sneakers, and undeniable swag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma)

Remy styled the look with a blunt bob hairstyle that perfectly complimented her look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YG2q_0hR0II0K00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Standing by her side was her husband Papoose, dressed in classic tan Carhartt pants, with a matching jacket and hat. He completed the look with a pair of Timberland boots. Together, the couple pulled off  seamless 90s ensembles that met the birthday party’s theme.

Remy doesn’t play when it comes to serving top-tier looks. She attended the premiere of Power Book III’s Raising Kanan, clad in blue boyfriend jeans, a white cropped top styled with one button closed, blue Bottega Veneta wire stretch sandals and a matching blue Birkin bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPlbH_0hR0II0K00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


She’s a vibe! Remy Ma’s style is so chic and effortless. She pulls the best looks together and serves them with the utmost confidence. We stan! What do you think? Are you feelin’ her 90s getup?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Remy Ma Gave Us Style Goals

Remy Ma Has Instagram In A Frenzy Over Her Curve-Hugging, Little Black Dress

Ashanti Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Latest Instagram Post

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
People

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remy Ma
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fubu#Boyfriend Jeans#Themed Birthday Party#Universal Hip Hop Museum#Reebok#Timberland
Black Enterprise

Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’

Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
TV SHOWS
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Podcast Alarms Fans: Ma'am, Are You Okay???

Early this summer, Wendy Williams teased her podcasting future. It’s more than just her return to the public sphere. She hopes that it will be a lucrative opportunity. Of course, Wendy has struggled with numerous health problems. Some fans wonder if she’s ready. Wendy’s newest promo is leaving...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
840
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy