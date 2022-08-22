ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
5newsonline.com

Muldrow rocks rival Roland in Battle of 64

MULDROW, Okla. — On Thursday night the Muldrow Bulldogs opened their 2022 season with a 34-6 win over rival Roland. It was the Bulldogs first win over the Rangers in three years. Trendon Collins dominated for the Bulldogs scoring four touchdowns and bringing in three interceptions in just the...
MULDROW, OK
5newsonline.com

Courtney Deifel signs new contract with Arkansas softball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a pair of historic seasons, including back-to-back Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season championships and a 2022 SEC Softball Tournament title, University of Arkansas Head Softball Coach Courtney Deifel has signed a new employment agreement that could keep her in the third base coaching box at Bogle Park through 2030.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone

ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years. Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
5newsonline.com

Fort Smith trade school teaches next generation of welders

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With Baby Boomers retiring, the need for workers in skilled trades is growing and a new school in Fort Smith is training the next generation of welders. Inside American Welding Laboratories at 1103 Wheeler Avenue in Fort Smith, husband and wife team Danny and Angela Cobb are "training America one weld at a time."
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Depaul#Razorback Soccer#No 8#Hogs#Blue Demons
5newsonline.com

Civil Rights activist rallying after Mulberry police video

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Derek Van Voast is a civil right activist from Springdale, Arkansas. He's participated in activism like the Selma March and the Ahmaud Arbery Trials under the mentorship of Reverend Jesse Jackson. "I'm calling national attention to this. I'm demanding national attention to this. I've made...
MULBERRY, AR
5newsonline.com

Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents

ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy