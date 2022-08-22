Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
5newsonline.com
Muldrow rocks rival Roland in Battle of 64
MULDROW, Okla. — On Thursday night the Muldrow Bulldogs opened their 2022 season with a 34-6 win over rival Roland. It was the Bulldogs first win over the Rangers in three years. Trendon Collins dominated for the Bulldogs scoring four touchdowns and bringing in three interceptions in just the...
5newsonline.com
Courtney Deifel signs new contract with Arkansas softball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a pair of historic seasons, including back-to-back Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season championships and a 2022 SEC Softball Tournament title, University of Arkansas Head Softball Coach Courtney Deifel has signed a new employment agreement that could keep her in the third base coaching box at Bogle Park through 2030.
5newsonline.com
Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone
ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years. Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew...
5newsonline.com
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment option for students
CASSVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri school district is bringing back corporal punishment as a discipline option for students. The Cassville School District told NBC affiliate KY3 that the policy is opt-in only and the change was the result of a survey sent to staff, student and parents in May.
5newsonline.com
Washington County Fair underway
The Washington county fair is here! And many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions.
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith trade school teaches next generation of welders
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With Baby Boomers retiring, the need for workers in skilled trades is growing and a new school in Fort Smith is training the next generation of welders. Inside American Welding Laboratories at 1103 Wheeler Avenue in Fort Smith, husband and wife team Danny and Angela Cobb are "training America one weld at a time."
5newsonline.com
Civil Rights activist rallying after Mulberry police video
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Derek Van Voast is a civil right activist from Springdale, Arkansas. He's participated in activism like the Selma March and the Ahmaud Arbery Trials under the mentorship of Reverend Jesse Jackson. "I'm calling national attention to this. I'm demanding national attention to this. I've made...
5newsonline.com
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents
ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith Public Schools offers a brand new free tutoring service to students.
The program is called TutorMe and it offers 24/7 service to students K-12. Daren found out how to access the program and its benefits.
5newsonline.com
Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead, suspect in custody
Hunter Kimbro was booked into Bentonville jail in connection to the death and shooting. He is being charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.
5newsonline.com
Know your rights: What can you do if you witness a violent incident?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A viral video of a Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies allegedly using excessive force has sparked a lot of questions. One of them is: what should you do if you witness something like a violent arrest?. In the video, an individual...
