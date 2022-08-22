ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wxpr.org

Inflation Reduction Act provides hope for Michigan's climate-change policies

With the Inflation Reduction Act now law, many states are beginning to bring their climate goals to fruition. In the last decade, Michigan has seen rapid increases in flooding and other drastic weather events. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Michigan's declining ice cover could result in greater shoreline erosion, making the state vulnerable to greater flooding.
