Inflation Reduction Act provides hope for Michigan's climate-change policies
With the Inflation Reduction Act now law, many states are beginning to bring their climate goals to fruition. In the last decade, Michigan has seen rapid increases in flooding and other drastic weather events. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Michigan's declining ice cover could result in greater shoreline erosion, making the state vulnerable to greater flooding.
Many kids will have better access to services as Wisconsin accepts Medicaid for teletherapy
Over one third of children throughout the badger state will now have better access to the therapy they need-- all from a tablet or smartphone. DotCom Therapy, a virtual therapy service provider says it now will be accepting Medicaid to provide behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy services to children. Wisconsin...
