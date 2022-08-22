As summer winds down to a close, you might find yourself wanting to spruce up your home for fall. With the colder weather driving us all inside, taking advantage of Walmart’s huge Labor Day sale on home goods could set you up for success in upgrading your appliances, decor and furniture. You can save hundreds of dollars while getting what you need — there are few better feelings than getting a good deal on something. The sale is already in full swing, even though Labor Day is still less than a week away, boasting huge savings on items such as a $200 discount on a Best Choice Products 10 in. Queen Size Dual Layered Memory Foam Mattress, more than $100 off a Novogratz Skylar Coil Futon and Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven for just $69! We’ve rounded up some of the best deals here, but can also shop the full sale on Walmart’s website.

SHOPPING ・ 5 HOURS AGO