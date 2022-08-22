Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Settling scores: Wise County, Norton schools in top 10 statewide for Standards of Learning pass rate
WISE — Wise County and Norton’s school divisions are among three far Southwest Virginia districts in the top ten statewide for Standards of Learning test pass rates in the previous year. Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth and Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford announced their respective divisions’ performance on Thursday...
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and ETSU bring IT opportunities to students with the BlueSky Institute
BlueSky Institute, a new IT education program formed through a partnership between East Tennessee State University and Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee, has launched its first class. Over the last three years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and ETSU have been working to launch a new program which,...
Faulty chiller leads to early dismissal for Virginia Middle, High
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools system officials announced Friday that some students’ weekends will start a little early due to repairs to be made at Virginia Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan stated in an email sent to faculty and staff that a faulty chiller at the middle school led officials to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Former Sullivan Middle School eyed for potential community use
BLOUNTVILLE — A former county school in their neighborhood has drawn interest from a group of Sullivan Gardens residents. They’d like to see it saved from demolition and converted to community use. The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution asking and authorizing County Mayor Richard Venable to approach...
Kingsport Times-News
Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton. Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Tennessee Commissioner of...
wjhl.com
Applications available for Insight KCS
(WJHL) Dr. Andy True, Assistant Superintendent for Kingsport City Schools tells us about the application process for this year’s Insight KCS. More information on Insight KCS visit www.k12k.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space
BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
wjhl.com
Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com: Visiting Big Stone Gap, The Hidden Gem of Southwest Virginia
Chris takes us for a visit to Big Stone Gap, Virginia for this edition of Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com! We visit local restaurants, small businesses, outdoor theatres, and museums that all work together, to make Big Stone Gap a great destination to visit in Southwest Virginia! Thanks to Friendship Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram for the wonderful Jeep Wrangler for Driving with Daytime! A special Thank you to Kim Smith and The Heart of Appalachia group, and a BIG THANK YOU to all the folks in Big Stone Gap for all their hospitality!
bjournal.com
Ballad Health announces leadership changes
On Thursday morning, Ballad Health announced several leadership changes within the organization. All of the appointments came from within the organization at the end of an extensive search. Rebecca Beck has been named CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Beck replaces Lindy White, who left...
Kingsport Times-News
KCS Parent University discussion to focus on substance abuse, mental health
KINGSPORT — Substance abuse and mental health will be front and center next week at a Kingsport City Schools event. On Tuesday, KCS will host a panel discussion titled “Parent University: Empowering Our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health.”
Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts
The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for academic growth
Both Johnson City and Washington County school districts earned designations as Level 5 school districts according to TVAAS assessments. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool that schools use to measure their students’ growth each year. While this evaluation is related to the TCAP end of course test scores that were released earlier this year, these assessments have an emphasis on a student’s academic growth rather than where they score in relation to state standards and expectations.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health executives selected for hospital leadership roles, regional nursing positions
Ballad Health announced Thursday that five “respected and proven leaders” have been selected for leadership roles across the system. • Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national healthcare post.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Ave.; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Groundbreaking girls: Girls Inc. of Bristol continues to raise funds for future recreation center
BRISTOL, Va. — Kids who currently attend Girls Inc. of Bristol donned yellow hard hats as they moved dirt with tiny blue and yellow shovels at the site for a future recreation center on Wednesday. However, the project has been a dream for longer than most of them have been alive.
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for mental health in public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Resilient School Communities Grant, an application opportunity across all 146 Tennessee public school districts.
Kingsport Times-News
Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Stoney Creek accident
ELIZABETHTON — Two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon motorcycle accident in Stoney Creek. Both the motorcyclist and a man mowing a yard near the roadway were killed when struck by the motorcycle.
wjhl.com
The Blake at Kingsport
(WJHL) Jake Weaver and Tramara Darnell from The Blake at Kingsport tell us about the assisted living community and the memory care available at The Blake. For more information call (423) 246-1100 or visit Blake Senior Living online.
