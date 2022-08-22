ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

CCSO seeks person of interest in Dry Branch investigation

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday morning that it is searching for Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the investigation of a body found on Tuesday in a burning car in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road. Amanda Little, interim...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts

The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Food City collects funds to aid Buchanan County flood relief

ABINGDON — Food City officials presented a check this week totaling more than $153,500 to United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid Buchanan County, Virginia, flood victims. “Our friends and neighbors in Buchanan County have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for academic growth

Both Johnson City and Washington County school districts earned designations as Level 5 school districts according to TVAAS assessments. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool that schools use to measure their students’ growth each year. While this evaluation is related to the TCAP end of course test scores that were released earlier this year, these assessments have an emphasis on a student’s academic growth rather than where they score in relation to state standards and expectations.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad Health executives selected for hospital leadership roles, regional nursing positions

Ballad Health announced Thursday that five “respected and proven leaders” have been selected for leadership roles across the system. • Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national healthcare post.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space

BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards

KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Ave.; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments

BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

KCS bullying up slightly in 2021-22, report says

KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years. The report, submitted to the state this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday work session, covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year on June 30, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN

