FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City asks DA's office for preliminary investigation of police department
The city of Johnson City has asked the District Attorney's office or the TBI to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department. In a letter hand-delivered Wednesday to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, the city...
Kingsport Times-News
CCSO seeks person of interest in Dry Branch investigation
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday morning that it is searching for Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the investigation of a body found on Tuesday in a burning car in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road. Amanda Little, interim...
Kingsport Times-News
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Kingsport Times-News
Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton. Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Tennessee Commissioner of...
Kingsport Times-News
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts
The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
Kingsport Times-News
Settling scores: Wise County, Norton schools in top 10 statewide for Standards of Learning pass rate
WISE — Wise County and Norton’s school divisions are among three far Southwest Virginia districts in the top ten statewide for Standards of Learning test pass rates in the previous year. Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth and Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford announced their respective divisions’ performance on Thursday...
Kingsport Times-News
Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Stoney Creek accident
ELIZABETHTON — Two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon motorcycle accident in Stoney Creek. Both the motorcyclist and a man mowing a yard near the roadway were killed when struck by the motorcycle.
Kingsport Times-News
KCS Parent University discussion to focus on substance abuse, mental health
KINGSPORT — Substance abuse and mental health will be front and center next week at a Kingsport City Schools event. On Tuesday, KCS will host a panel discussion titled “Parent University: Empowering Our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health.”
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County mayor set to leave office next week
ROGERSVILLE — There are three things on Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee’s mind these days. It’s what he’ll do once he leaves office on Aug. 31. “Hunt, fish and shoot,” Lee said.
Kingsport Times-News
Food City collects funds to aid Buchanan County flood relief
ABINGDON — Food City officials presented a check this week totaling more than $153,500 to United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid Buchanan County, Virginia, flood victims. “Our friends and neighbors in Buchanan County have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for academic growth
Both Johnson City and Washington County school districts earned designations as Level 5 school districts according to TVAAS assessments. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool that schools use to measure their students’ growth each year. While this evaluation is related to the TCAP end of course test scores that were released earlier this year, these assessments have an emphasis on a student’s academic growth rather than where they score in relation to state standards and expectations.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health executives selected for hospital leadership roles, regional nursing positions
Ballad Health announced Thursday that five “respected and proven leaders” have been selected for leadership roles across the system. • Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national healthcare post.
Kingsport Times-News
Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space
BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Ave.; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and ETSU bring IT opportunities to students with the BlueSky Institute
BlueSky Institute, a new IT education program formed through a partnership between East Tennessee State University and Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee, has launched its first class. Over the last three years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and ETSU have been working to launch a new program which,...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for mental health in public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Resilient School Communities Grant, an application opportunity across all 146 Tennessee public school districts.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
Kingsport Times-News
KCS bullying up slightly in 2021-22, report says
KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years. The report, submitted to the state this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday work session, covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year on June 30, 2022.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman named to Forbes Best-In-State Employers list for third consecutive year
KINGSPORT — Forbes recently named Eastman to its Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, a release from Eastman said.
