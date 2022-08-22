ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/24/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Cesar Jose Bustamante, 33 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/12/22–8/19/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
CHEYENNE, WY
myhits106.com

Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County

Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Memorandum on 6th Penny Tax Funds approved by Cheyenne City Council

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A memorandum of understanding between the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the City of Cheyenne Airport board was approved by the City Council last night, Aug. 22. This memorandum relates to the 6th Penny Tax fund. Voters in the county voted on what these funds...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY

