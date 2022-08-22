Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Cesar Jose Bustamante, 33 –...
New Cheyenne Police Officers Sworn In, More Officers Sought
Two new Cheyenne Police officers have been sworn in. That is according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. They were sworn in on Monday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center and will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The post offered these backgrounds...
capcity.news
Skateboarder struck by motorcyclist Thursday morning on Lincolnway, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both a skateboarder and a motorcyclist were issued citations following a collision involving the two Thursday morning on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release. Officers reported at around 8 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Lincolnway, where the...
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
capcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder-suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
capcity.news
$10K bond set for suspected drunk driver who hit pedestrian on East Lincolnway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Monday evening when he was struck on East Lincolnway by a driver who is suspected of DUI, the Cheyenne Police Department reported. Police said Bryan Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne, was driving a Lincoln MKZ west on Lincolnway when he struck an...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/12/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UPDATE: Man Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Semi in Cheyenne
A pickup driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after he collided with a semi in Cheyenne late Thursday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue. "(The) GMC Sierra was traveling east on Nationway and used the median to turn...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue announces first local firefighter at wildland fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue was proud to announce a historic event: their first deployment of a local firefighter to a wildland fire incident. The firefighter’s name is BC Titus Norris, who is on Type 6 in Buffalo, Wyoming, at the TW fire. Through intense networking and...
Man on motorized bicycle killed in crash south of Fort Collins
Fort Collins police are investigating a weekend crash south of the city that left a man on a motorized bicycle dead.
Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Loveland
Police in Loveland are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead Sunday. The crash occurred near 5400 North Wilson Avenue.
myhits106.com
Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County
Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
capcity.news
Memorandum on 6th Penny Tax Funds approved by Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A memorandum of understanding between the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the City of Cheyenne Airport board was approved by the City Council last night, Aug. 22. This memorandum relates to the 6th Penny Tax fund. Voters in the county voted on what these funds...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
