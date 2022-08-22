David D. Peterson, age 67, of Spicer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, after a one-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, at Harrison Community Presbyterian Church in rural Spicer. Interment will be at Oakside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.

SPICER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO