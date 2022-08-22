Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
David Peterson
David D. Peterson, age 67, of Spicer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, after a one-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, at Harrison Community Presbyterian Church in rural Spicer. Interment will be at Oakside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Benefit for Dave Miller
We’re hosting a benefit and Street Dance at the end of this month in Atwater to support Dave Miller and help him cover the cost of medical bills from this life changing event. Come and join us!!. Friday, August 26th from 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm at the Atwater...
willmarradio.com
Chip sealing on Highways 12 and 55 next week
(Willmar, Mn) – A chip seal will be applied next week on Highway 12 from Kerkhoven to Pennock and from Atwater to Litchfield, and on Highway 55 from Eden Valley to Watkins. Work begins Monday, Aug. 29, and ends by Thursday, Sept. 1, depending on weather and other unforeseeable circumstances. Each road segment is expected to be completed within one day.
willmarradio.com
53rd Raymond Harvest Festival (Friday thru Sunday, Aug. 26, 27, 28)
Join us as we celebrate hometown pride at our 53rd Raymond Harvest Festival. Come and join us for three days of fun as we celebrate our Raymond Community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
UPDATE: Chip seal project start moved up on Highways 12 and 55
(WILLMAR, MN) – A chip seal project that was scheduled to begin Monday morning has been moved up to start on Saturday, with work starting on Highway 12 from Kerkhoven to Pennock. On Monday, crews will move to Highway 12 from Atwater to Litchfield, and Highway 55 from Eden Valley to Watkins. The new project completion date is Tuesday, depending on weather and other unforeseeable circumstances.
Comments / 0