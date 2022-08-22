Read full article on original website
Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into on Grant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicles broken into on Grant Street on Thursday, August 25. The incidents were reported to police around 6:45 p.m. at 1922 Grant Street in south Framingham. Police said the owners reported nothing taken. “Suspect described as middle aged, white male with bald...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Broken Into at Brewery Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A thief smashed a vehicle window yesterday, August 24, at the parking lot for Jack’s Abby, according to police. The theft was reported to police around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Clinton Street. “The vehicle window was broken and a purse and credit cards were taken,”...
Framingham Police: Man Punches Victim In the Face
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for punching someone in the face on Thursday, August 24. Police were called to Taylor Street for an assault just before midnight. Police officers then arrested Rafael Cubero, 34, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was charged with assault & battery...
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
Police: Framingham Man Arrested on Texting & Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, August 24, on a charge of use a cell phone and texting while driving. Arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Concord Street was Renato Moreira, 31, 35 Frederick Street of Framingham. He was charged with improper use of a mobile phone,...
2 Transported To Hospital After Van Strikes Pole
FRAMINGHAM – Two men were seriously injured when a white van crashed into a pole on Winter Street, tonight, August 25. The crash happened after 5 p.m. in the 600 range of Winter Street. Vehicles were detoured down Crest Road for more than an hour. Two men were in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24
A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
Police: Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From Framingham Housing Properties
FRAMINGHAM – Thieves stole catalytic converters from vehicles at Framingham Housing Authority properties on Thursday, August 25. Two catalytic convertors were stolen, according to the police spokesperson. One theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. on Thursday ay Hastings House at 115 Cochituate Road. One theft was reported on Thursday...
MassDOT Announces Overnight Closures of Route 9/126 Ramps August 28-31
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 interchange in Framingham. The work will require the temporary overnight closures of multiple ramps at the Route 9/Route 126 interchange.
Police: 1 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a 2-vehicle crash yesterday, August 22, in Framingham. The crash happened at 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Speen Street and Old Conn Path, according to the police log. The crash is under investigation. No one...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 34, on Drug Distribution Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on drug distribution charges yesterday, August 24. “This arrest was the result of an observant and proactive officer,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. “This incident occurred outside in the area in front of 121 Worcester Road,” said Lt....
UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responding To Lab Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a lab fire at 125 Newbury Street today, August 26. Scanner has “hazardous materials at the location.”. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”
Police: Smash & Grab Robbery at Framingham Gas Station
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery at a Framingham gas station. The incident happened at 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23 at 22 Waverley Street (Route 135) in Framingham. The “front door glass was smashed,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
Framingham Police Find Unoccupied Vehicle Crashed at Route 9 & Route 126
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 at 7:57 a,.m. on Sunday, August 21, for a vehicle that veered off the road at the intersection. “The vehicle was damaged and unoccupied,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The operator has not...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Police: Jaguar SUV Stolen From MetroWest Medical Center Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A 2019 white Jaguar SUV was reported stolen from the MetroWest Medical Center lot in Framingham yesterday, August 22. The vehicle was reported stolen to police at 9:58 a.m. on Monday. The individual was a visitor to the hospital. “It appears an acquaintance may be in possession...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
