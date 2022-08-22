ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into on Grant Street

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicles broken into on Grant Street on Thursday, August 25. The incidents were reported to police around 6:45 p.m. at 1922 Grant Street in south Framingham. Police said the owners reported nothing taken. “Suspect described as middle aged, white male with bald...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Punches Victim In the Face

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for punching someone in the face on Thursday, August 24. Police were called to Taylor Street for an assault just before midnight. Police officers then arrested Rafael Cubero, 34, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was charged with assault & battery...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday

AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham Man Arrested on Texting & Driving Charge

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, August 24, on a charge of use a cell phone and texting while driving. Arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Concord Street was Renato Moreira, 31, 35 Frederick Street of Framingham. He was charged with improper use of a mobile phone,...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24

A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
STOUGHTON, MA
#Framingham Police
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT Announces Overnight Closures of Route 9/126 Ramps August 28-31

In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 interchange in Framingham. The work will require the temporary overnight closures of multiple ramps at the Route 9/Route 126 interchange.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: 1 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a 2-vehicle crash yesterday, August 22, in Framingham. The crash happened at 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Speen Street and Old Conn Path, according to the police log. The crash is under investigation. No one...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man, 34, on Drug Distribution Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on drug distribution charges yesterday, August 24. “This arrest was the result of an observant and proactive officer,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. “This incident occurred outside in the area in front of 121 Worcester Road,” said Lt....
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responding To Lab Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a lab fire at 125 Newbury Street today, August 26. Scanner has “hazardous materials at the location.”. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating

A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

 https://framinghamsource.com/

