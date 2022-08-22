Law firm seeks info on Johnson City police's handling of sexual assault cases

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Johnson City asks DA's office for preliminary investigation of police department
The city of Johnson City has asked the District Attorney's office or the TBI to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department. In a letter hand-delivered Wednesday to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, the city...
Johnson City Press
Suspect arraigned in beating death of wife
WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October. Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
Johnson City Press
CCSO seeks person of interest in Dry Branch investigation
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning that it is searching for Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the investigation of a body found Tuesday in a burning car in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road. Amanda Little, interim chief deputy...
Johnson City Press
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Johnson City Press
Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton. Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Jim Bryson, Tennessee...
Johnson City Press
Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
Johnson City Press
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts
The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Mayor set to leave office next week
There are three things on Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee’s mind these days. It’s what he’ll do once he leaves office on Aug. 31. “Hunt, fish and shoot,” Lee said.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 25
Aug. 25, 1887: The Herald and Tribune reported “Prof. James A. Tate, of Milligan College, will lecture on prohibition at the Court House on Friday evening. The gentleman has the reputation of being a fine orator and well posted on his subject, and we bespeak for him a good-sized audience.”
Johnson City Press
Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Stoney Creek accident
ELIZABETHTON — Two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon motorcycle accident in Stoney Creek. Both the motorcyclist and a man mowing a yard near the roadway were killed when struck by the motorcycle.
Johnson City Press
Washington County teens win 4-H Vol State Award
Four Washington County 4-H senior high members recently received the Vol State Award, the organization’s highest honor. Recognition for the award is based on outstanding records in project achievement, leadership, citizenship and service in 4-H and to their community.
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia's localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Bristol Casino, just two months...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport City Schools bullying up slightly for 2021-22 school year from previous year
KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years. The report, given to Tennessee this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 work session covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year June 30, 2022.
Johnson City Press
Coffee, popcorn, and patriotism: Two Johnson City businesses focus on outreach to veterans and first responders
The Patriot Popcorn Company and Brewrista and the Bean both serve gourmet food and drink, but those are not the only things they serve. Located in the same suite at 407 S. Roan St. in downtown Johnson City, both businesses are dedicated to serving veterans, active service members, first responders and their families.
Johnson City Press
Settling accounts - New business locates in Big Stone Gap co-working space
BIG STONE GAP – A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymarang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state and...
Johnson City Press
NOT YET Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The funding pie for up to 146 public school systems to be split is more than $10 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per school system and a minimum of $10,000.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County ministry to turn lunch box buses into mobile diners
ROGERSVILLE – Due to a lower participation rate, Of One Accord Ministry is planning to implement new strategies to boost involvement in its Lunch Box Program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministy served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
Johnson City Press
Firefighters fight Surgoinsville fire
Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at around 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
Johnson City Press
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and ETSU bring IT opportunities to students with the BlueSky Institute
BlueSky Institute, a new IT education program formed through a partnership between East Tennessee State University and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, has launched its first class. Over the last three years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and ETSU have been working to launch a new program...
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners for August were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Avenue; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
