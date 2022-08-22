Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades
The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP movements could unify or collide at Saturday's convention
Lansing — Thousands of Republican delegates will gather Saturday in Lansing to officially pick their party's candidates for November with many eyes focused on Shane Hernandez, the former Tea Party activist who could become the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor. If convention goers sign off on gubernatorial candidate Tudor...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Wolf population doubles: More pups, new packs on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale
ISLE ROYALE, MI - Just a few years ago, researchers heading up the annual Winter Study of Isle Royale’s wolf and moose populations were sometimes hard pressed to get a glimpse of the last two wolves remaining on the snow-covered island archipelago in northern Lake Superior. They might get a clear view of them walking together during a fly-over in a plane. Other times, they’d just document icy tracks left by their big paws.
abc57.com
Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why
While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
Proposed rail line linking SE and northern Mich. touted for convenience, positive climate impact
Some Michigan residents and officials are encouraged about an effort that is expected to coordinate train service connecting the southeastern and northern regions of the state. A northern Michigan rail development plan would include cities such as Ann Arbor, Cadillac, Mt. Pleasant, Owosso, Traverse City, Petoskey and a potential route to Detroit. The effort, which […] The post Proposed rail line linking SE and northern Mich. touted for convenience, positive climate impact appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
POLL: Michigan Democrats hold leads in key races
Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.
UpNorthLive.com
Health warning issued for Antrim County beach
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
What’s really at stake in Michigan’s governor debate date disagreements?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have both agreed to two statewide televised debates from the same two hosts. But they haven’t settled on the same dates, and the disagreement says more about the state of the race than scheduling conflicts. Early Wednesday, Whitmer’s campaign announced they...
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Detroit News
Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
House bill to ban card-only parking in Michigan may address bigger issue of socio-economic inequalities
A bill recently introduced in the Michigan House to ban cashless parking facilities could also help address socio-economic inequities in the state, according to the state representative who introduced it. HB 6349 would amend the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to make “requiring a parking fee to be paid using a...
Detroit News
Grand Traverse County lawmaker's election bid runs afoul of state law
A northern Michigan Republican lawmaker seeking to represent a new House district after he was drawn into another district with his colleague ran afoul of state election law while filing to run for a second term. Michigan election law requires that a candidate for the state House or Senate is...
Comments / 2