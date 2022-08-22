ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades

The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan GOP movements could unify or collide at Saturday's convention

Lansing — Thousands of Republican delegates will gather Saturday in Lansing to officially pick their party's candidates for November with many eyes focused on Shane Hernandez, the former Tea Party activist who could become the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor. If convention goers sign off on gubernatorial candidate Tudor...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wolf population doubles: More pups, new packs on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale

ISLE ROYALE, MI - Just a few years ago, researchers heading up the annual Winter Study of Isle Royale’s wolf and moose populations were sometimes hard pressed to get a glimpse of the last two wolves remaining on the snow-covered island archipelago in northern Lake Superior. They might get a clear view of them walking together during a fly-over in a plane. Other times, they’d just document icy tracks left by their big paws.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why

While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
INDIANA STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

Proposed rail line linking SE and northern Mich. touted for convenience, positive climate impact

Some Michigan residents and officials are encouraged about an effort that is expected to coordinate train service connecting the southeastern and northern regions of the state. A northern Michigan rail development plan would include cities such as Ann Arbor, Cadillac, Mt. Pleasant, Owosso, Traverse City, Petoskey and a potential route to Detroit. The effort, which […] The post Proposed rail line linking SE and northern Mich. touted for convenience, positive climate impact appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Health warning issued for Antrim County beach

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files

Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
MICHIGAN STATE

