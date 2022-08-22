Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wake and central Franklin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 9 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Louisburg, Wake Forest, Franklinton, Bunn, Rolesville, Youngsville and Ingleside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Northern Panhandle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Bonner, northwestern Shoshone, northeastern Benewah and southeastern Kootenai Counties through 800 PM PDT At 712 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Clark Fork to near Fourth Of July Pass. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Smelterville, Wardner, Jordan Creek Campground, Magee Ranger Station, Kingston, Murray, Prichard, Silver Mountain, Rose Lake and Cataldo. This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 30 and 59, and between mile markers 61 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Strong River At D`lo affecting Simpson County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water covers Old Highway 35 on the west side of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Sunday, September 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/22/2016. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Columbia 17.0 15.4 Fri 7 pm CDT 16.3 17.6 18.6
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 18:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 644 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has moved out of the area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell earlier this evening and will continue to cause flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chino Valley, Prescott, Williamson Valley and Yavapai Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 321 and 336. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Bottleneck Wash, Horse Wash, Apache Creek, Smith Canyon, Little Chino Valley, Humphrey Wash, Verde River, Hitt Wash, Burnt Wash, Williamson Valley Wash, Round Valley Wash, Pine Creek, Mint Wash, Butte Wash, Dillon Wash, Strickland Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Cooper Wash, Granite Creek, Mud Tank Wash, Willow Creek, Sycamore Creek, Hyde Creek and Tonto Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Strong River At D`lo affecting Simpson County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 34.0 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Rockport 25.0 30.8 Fri 7 pm CDT 32.8 33.1 33.4
Flood Advisory issued for McKinley, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: McKinley; San Juan; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will lead to excessive runoff and minor flooding of creeks, washes and arroyos. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Sandoval. In northwest New Mexico, San Juan. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pueblo Pintado and Ojo Encino.
Flood Advisory issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lowndes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the following counties, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook and Lowndes. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 935 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Adel, Nashville, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Pavo, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Pine Valley, Greggs, Cook Co A/P, I-75 At Exit 29, Barney, Massee, New Lois, Cottle, Allenville and Berrien Co A/P. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butte; Meade A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTE AND WEST CENTRAL MEADE COUNTIES At 722 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Vale, or 15 miles northeast of Sturgis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will impact Vale and areas east of Vale. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HAAKON...SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH...EASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 845 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Marcus to 4 miles south of Plainview to 8 miles northwest of Creighton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Faith, Plainview, Marcus, Bridger, Howes, White Owl, Red Scaffold, Opal, Takini and Durkee Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. Bogalusa Creek will back up threatening the Sewage Treatment Plant. Homes south of Bogalusa Creek and east of Highway 21 will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 22.0 feet Thursday, September 08. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/30/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Butte; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTE AND SOUTHWESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 731 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Vale, or 16 miles northeast of Sturgis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Union Center, Vale, Enning, Hereford and Bear Butte State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River Gardens Subdivision will be moderately flooded with several streets impassable and a few homes flooded in the vicinity of Gum Bayou. A few homes will also be threatened in Magnolia Forest. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to 17.8 feet Friday, September 09. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 02/27/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Haakon County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Oglala Lakota County in southwestern South Dakota Western Jackson County in southwestern South Dakota Southeastern Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 851 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Wall to Badlands National Park to 8 miles north of Rockyford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Wall around 855 PM MDT. Pinnacles Ranger Station around 900 PM MDT. Quinn around 905 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Grindstone, Interior, Cedar Pass, Delta 1 Launch Facility, Potato Creek, Cactus Flat, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center and Philip. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 91 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Jackson, Pennington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 912 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Grindstone to 5 miles northwest of Cedar Pass to 6 miles southwest of Interior, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cactus Flat, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center and Philip. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 104 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Globe, Miami, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 18:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Globe, Miami; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila County through 815 PM MST At 643 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Carrizo, or 35 miles southwest of Show Low, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Globe, Sawmill and Hilltop. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 255 and 297. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Knott; Leslie; Owsley; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Owsley, northern Leslie, Perry, southwestern Knott, southwestern Breathitt and northern Clay Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1058 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dice to Thousandsticks to near Malcomb. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hazard, Thousandsticks, Dice, Dryhill, Kaliopi, Hosea, Toulouse, Confluence, Ned and Shoal around 1105 PM EDT. Hyden around 1110 PM EDT. Bulan, Wendover, Stinnett and Hoskinston around 1115 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fisty, Wooton, Avawam, Diablock, Felty, Cordia, Emmalena, Smilax, Ritchie, Cinda, Frew, Jeff, Elic, Carrie, Hensley, Seth, Oneida, Daley, Cutshin, Anco, Causey and Barcreek. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS Hal Rogers Parkway between mile markers 24 and 59. Kentucky Highway 80 in Perry County between mile markers 9 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Hermosa Foot Hills, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Haakon, south central Meade, northeastern Custer, northern Oglala Lakota, northwestern Jackson and southeastern Pennington Counties through 915 PM MDT At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles west of Wicksville to 4 miles west of Scenic to Badlands National Park. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea to half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Scenic and Sheep Mountain Table around 835 PM MDT. Wasta around 840 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wall, Pinnacles Ranger Station and Quinn. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 77 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 Winds and humidities are starting to improve, and critical fire weather conditions are no longer occuring, thus the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
