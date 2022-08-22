Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knopnews2.com
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
BEATRICE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - With payoff of a huge federal civil rights judgment on the horizon, Gage County residents will see something pretty rare this coming year: taxes going down, on two fronts. The Gage County Board Wednesday approved a resolution that will end collection of a half-cent...
knopnews2.com
Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland. “Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said. “If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the...
knopnews2.com
Huskers breeze to second straight sweep
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team dominated Tulsa en route to its second sweep of the day on Friday night, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13, in front of 8,157 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers (2-0) continued to roll as they hit .318 to gather their...
knopnews2.com
Huskers cruise past Islanders in season opener
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener on Friday morning, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9, in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,000 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska was dominant from start to finish. The Huskers hit .388, their best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
O’Neill honors Huskers during Ireland game
O’NEILL, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott...
knopnews2.com
Medicine Valley spoils Maxwell volleyball home opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats volleyball team got their season underway against the Medicine Valley Raiders Thursday. Both teams were looking to get their season started on the right foot but it was the Raiders that got off to a hot start. In the first set of action, the Medicine Valley jumped out to a 13-4 lead. The Raiders were firing on all cylinders with excellent serving, defense, and overall hustle. They won the first set 25-17.
Comments / 0