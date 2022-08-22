Sadly, the suicide rate is on the rise, along with an increase in mental illness; especially among our youth today. Society somehow attached a stigma to it and even the media was silent on the subject for too long. Now we hear more about mental illness and suicide, but still many suffer in silence. Sure, we’re talking about it, but talking about it is not enough. Action must be taken.The good news? Some significant steps have been taken recently.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO