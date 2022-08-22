ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

lovelandbeacon.com

The issue is mental health

Sadly, the suicide rate is on the rise, along with an increase in mental illness; especially among our youth today. Society somehow attached a stigma to it and even the media was silent on the subject for too long. Now we hear more about mental illness and suicide, but still many suffer in silence. Sure, we’re talking about it, but talking about it is not enough. Action must be taken.The good news? Some significant steps have been taken recently.
LOVELAND, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Riding the waves

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-150 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 24, 2022) – In Issue 2022-150 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today we celebrate a special “surfer dude” on his birthday- Aloha!. SURF’S UP. The “Father of Surfing” was born on August 24,...
LOVELAND, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Taking the yellow brick road

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-151 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 25, 2022) – In Issue 2022-151 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today we celebrate our introduction to Dorothy, The Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME. The iconic film, The Wizard...
LOVELAND, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

More than just a family pet. . .

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-152 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 26, 2022) – In Issue 2022-152 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today we celebrate “man’s” best friend – methinks best friend of all, not just man. NATIONAL DOG DAY. Today is National...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
WDTN

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man indicted for murder of 65-year-old woman

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been indicted for the for the murder of a 65-year-old woman. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on Friday, August 12, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

