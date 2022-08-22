Read full article on original website
South Fork Wallace River cleanup needs volunteers
WALLACE — Elmer Mattila has a vision. The Wallace City Councilman has the vision to clean up the Wallace stretch of the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River that is currently riddled with large chunks of industrial debris. This has been on Mattila’s mind for many years and is finally coming to fruition next month. In early September, the water levels and temperatures are much lower than in the sweltering summer months, making the working conditions more enjoyable for the volunteers.
Bank Street Brown, U&I Wheat place at International Beer Awards
WALLACE – The wall in the Wallace Brewing taproom that owner Chase Sanborn uses to display the impressive amount of hardware that the brewery has earned over the years might be running out of room very soon. Following yet another showing at the North American Brewers Association International Beer...
Local athletes break world records
KELLOGG — American Writer Elbert Hubbard once wrote, “There is no failure, except for no longer trying.”. Three Special Olympic Powerlifting athletes competed in the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters (WABDL) tournament at 360 Fitness in Coeur d’ Alene this past Saturday. Joanne Coast, Andrea Mousseau,...
Jail bookings: Aug. 22-24
Daniel Travis, 56, of Osburn, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Jamie Burgess, 58, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Eric Williams, 43, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on charges of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Blood supply plummets
COEUR d’ALENE — A single blood donation can save three lives. With the local blood supply depleted by almost half since the start of summer, and only a day’s worth of O-positive blood available, donations are more important than ever. “We’re in an emergency shortage,” said Jennifer...
VIDEO: One hail of a storm
We are all sinners in the hands of an angry God… or at least that was the scene in Wallace on Thursday afternoon when the second great flood was upon us. But seriously, that was some wild weather. Just after noon on Thursday, the skies over the Silver Valley...
