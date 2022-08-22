ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club

The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
LIVONIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case

A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU

Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Delivery driver tries kidnapping victim on LSU campus, police say; 2nd incident this week

A delivery driver tried to kidnap someone on LSU's campus on Thursday, university police said — the second kidnapping-related incident reported at the school this week. The victim ordered food from a delivery service during the day Thursday, police said, and had an "encounter" with the alleged assailant near Acadian Hall. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping and simple assault.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Be You: Designer Robin Thibodeaux's downtown store should be on everyone's list

Robin Thibodeaux is the full-of-energy and passionate owner of DBR (Designs by Robin), an interior design company and a beautiful retail store in downtown Lafayette. As a designer, Robin and her team aim to make your home (or business) not just more beautiful but a better reflection of the individual. Robin lights up when she talks about it — she is in her element.
LAFAYETTE, LA

