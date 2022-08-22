Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
theadvocate.com
In fight over body camera footage of strip-searched teen, Baton Rouge settles for $86,000
An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
theadvocate.com
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
theadvocate.com
Guest column: We can't contine paving paradise during an era of climate change
Where will the water go? This remains a pressing question in East Baton Rouge Parish six years after the 2016 record flood, subsequent major events in 2019 and 2021, and increasingly frequent flash floods. The Comite River Diversion Canal is supposed to help answer that question, as is the Parish...
theadvocate.com
Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club
The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case
A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
theadvocate.com
Can officials force land owners to clean up overgrown lots? Officials admit, there's no easy answer.
What can local government do when residents are dealing with problems they believe stem from a neighbor’s overgrown property?. The answer is complicated, and often frustrating, as Woodland Drive resident Eileen Richards has learned. Richards brought her case to the Zachary City Council Tuesday, pleading for help with what...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU
Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
theadvocate.com
Cats to have place to roam, puppies a place to be safe, with grant for Ascension shelter
Cats who live in their kennels much of the time and mama dogs who need a safe place to care for their puppies are the beneficiaries of an $85,000 grant awarded this month to CARA's House, the animal shelter in Ascension Parish. "We've already started on the plans and, hopefully,...
theadvocate.com
Kids set fire to clothing rack, mom steals items at Carter's on Siegen, police say
A Baton Rouge woman was arrested for arson Tuesday after authorities say her children set fire to a clothing rack and she stole some items from a Carter’s retail store earlier this month. Jerdae Tanner was booked on counts of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a...
theadvocate.com
Delivery driver tries kidnapping victim on LSU campus, police say; 2nd incident this week
A delivery driver tried to kidnap someone on LSU's campus on Thursday, university police said — the second kidnapping-related incident reported at the school this week. The victim ordered food from a delivery service during the day Thursday, police said, and had an "encounter" with the alleged assailant near Acadian Hall. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping and simple assault.
theadvocate.com
Recovery is a ‘waiting game’ for Lafayette police officer dragged by vehicle. Here’s how to help
Community members are rallying around Lafayette Police officer Brian Rozas and his family as his recovery remains riddled with unknowns after Rozas was struck and dragged by a vehicle on Jefferson Street. Rozas was injured Aug. 14 when he and other officers attempted to stop a reckless driver in the...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Catholic Diocese official says flood helped put life in perspective
The flood of 2016 altered the flow of Randall Waguespack's life. For a short time, Waguespack and his family found themselves stranded on high ground near their Albany home. "Nobody could get to us because of the water and the flooding," Waguespack said. After being rescued, the family waited six...
theadvocate.com
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
theadvocate.com
Does Louisiana have a plan to safely house teens in Angola? Here are new details.
Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven’t laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youths safe and providing them services required by law.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: A blame game by politicians on child welfare agency they've shorted for years
The painful and preventable deaths of 2-year-old boys in Houma and Baton Rouge has brought justified scrutiny and criticism on the state Department of Children and Family Services. Agency leaders have announced reforms, managers have resigned or been disciplined and politicians are expressing their outrage. But the blame for these...
theadvocate.com
Sign up now for Toddler Thursdays, a Neurodiverse Kids program & the Wild Things Youth Art Contest
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting Toddler Thursdays, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with the theme "How do you see yourself?" Learn all about portraiture and how artists capture an idea of a person or what they...
theadvocate.com
Be You: Designer Robin Thibodeaux's downtown store should be on everyone's list
Robin Thibodeaux is the full-of-energy and passionate owner of DBR (Designs by Robin), an interior design company and a beautiful retail store in downtown Lafayette. As a designer, Robin and her team aim to make your home (or business) not just more beautiful but a better reflection of the individual. Robin lights up when she talks about it — she is in her element.
theadvocate.com
Homeless encampments on public land banned in East Baton Rouge Parish by Metro Council
An ordinance targeting homeless people in East Baton Rouge Parish by banning camping on public property under threat of criminal penalty was approved Wednesday by the Metro Council. After nearly two hours of public comment and debate between council members, the council voted along party lines, with seven Republicans in...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly's radio debut mirrors new regime's strictly business mentality
Notes on a golf scorecard, which is actually too soggy to write on from the incessant rain, so we’ll just wing it …. … Attended new LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s debut on his weekly radio show Thursday night at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway. It was, as...
