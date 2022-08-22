A delivery driver tried to kidnap someone on LSU's campus on Thursday, university police said — the second kidnapping-related incident reported at the school this week. The victim ordered food from a delivery service during the day Thursday, police said, and had an "encounter" with the alleged assailant near Acadian Hall. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping and simple assault.

