ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul's Vince Gilligan Offers A+ Update On Kim Wexler's Post-Finale Future That Should Soothe Worried Fans

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDs0c_0hR0Asco00

Warning: This story contains massive spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” so read at your own risk.

Fans had plenty of questions going into the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul . What would become of Nacho Varga? How would the war between Gus Fring and Lalo Salamanca get resolved? And would Gene Takavic find some kind of redemption in the post- Breaking Bad timeline? But seemingly above all else, fans were particularly eager to learn the fate of Kim Wexler. Thankfully, the lawyer-turned-sprinkler company employee survived, and series co-creator Vince Gilligan has provided an A+ update on her post-finale future that should soothe any fan concerns.

On the show’s penultimate episode, “Waterworks,” Kim – portrayed by the skillful Rhea Seehorn – was revealed to be living in Florida in the post- Breaking Bad era. Having long forsaken her aspirations as a lawyer, Wexler worked a desk job at Palm Coast Sprinkler and lived a quiet life in the suburbs. Her new life also included a boyfriend, Glenn, who offered her his take on mayonnaise vs. Miracle Whip (along with seemingly lackluster sex). All in all, our favorite lawyer and public defender was living a pretty dull existence – which was only further emphasized by the black-and-white palette BCS used for the “Gene timeline.”

But things started looking up for her near the end of the series, and those changes will apparently have a massive impact on the character following the events of the series. In an interview, Vince Gilligan explained that Kim Wexler is well on her way to building a new life. And there may not be room for a certain someone as she goes down that path:

Life’s never going to be perfect. By the way, as we see in that final episode, Kim is making some subtle but important life changes. She goes and volunteers at the Legal Aid Society. So Glenn, her boyfriend—he seems like a likable chap, but I don’t know that he’ll last in this new world she’s going to create for herself. I don’t know if he’s going to be allowed to stick around.

The comments that the producer shared with The New Yorker are sure to be music to fans’ ears. Personally, I have absolutely no problem with Kim dropping Glenn as she slowly steps back into the legal profession. I’m not sure the well-meaning “chap” would really fit into Kim’s world if she does ever become a full-fledged attorney again. And let’s be honest, does Kim really deserve a guy who simply says “Yep, yep, yep, yep,” while making love?

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould gave Kim Wexler one of the most complex arcs on the entire show, and she’s easily one of the best characters from either Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad . I’m just glad Kim didn’t have to die for Rhea Seehorn to get some Emmy love . The actress is currently one of the many 2022 Emmy nominees , having scored a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. And she could land another nomination next year, thanks to the second batch of Season 6 episodes.

Like so many of us, Rhea Seehorn, had been nervous about Kim’s fate , so she was likely relieved to learn of her fate in the series finale. After hearing Vince Gilligan’s update, I’d love to see Seehorn reprise the role and lead her own show. Gilligan has no plans for spinoffs at the moment so, for now, I’ll (gladly) settle for the relatively happy ending he gave Kim here.

Better Call Saul ’s first five seasons are now available to stream with a Netflix subscription . Those who are in need of a new show to watch now that it’s finished its run can check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for some options.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 3

Related
Digital Trends

Better Call Saul was a profound meditation on the passing of time

Note: This article contains spoilers for season six and the final episode. Better Call Saul could be a hard show to fathom. What, exactly, was it about? Other than an opportunity to extend the shelf life of the cultural juggernaut Breaking Bad by further exploring some of its most well-known characters – the con man/lawyer, Jimmy McGill, AKA Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk); the drug kingpin, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito); and the ex-cop turned cartel fixer, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) – it wasn’t always clear.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale TV Ratings Revealed

Fans are still talking about the dramatic finale of Better Call Saul. The hugely anticipated series finale closed the door on the Breaking Bad universe in a fitting fashion. But how many people tuned into the huge TV event?. According to a report from Variety, the finale of Better Call...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Future Plc#Better Call Saul#Post Finale Future#Amc#Palm Coast Sprinkler#Bcs
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
146K+
Followers
36K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy