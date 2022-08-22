ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

34 additional West Nile mosquito samples found in LACo Vector District

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSUc2_0hR0AB6v00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition) 02:04

Thirty-four additional mosquito samples in the Los Angeles area have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced Monday.

The additional samples bring the total number of positive samples within the district's service area to 110 this year .

The new samples also marked the first detection of the virus this year in La Mirada, Pacoima, Pico Rivera, Studio City, Valley Glen, and Valley Village.

Experts say warm temperatures can increase virus activity.

For more information, residents can contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at 562-944-9656, or online at www.GLAmosquito.org .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

LA County announces first human cases of West Nile virus this year

Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the county's first human cases of West Nile virus this year.According to health officials, six cases have been identified since late July.According to the county Department of Public Health the people who have contracted the virus live in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Most of the patients were said to have been hospitalized in late July and early August and all are recovering."Mosquitoes thrive in hot weather and residents should follow simple steps to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus," county Health...
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS LA

Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

California creates first-of-its-kind all-hazards military fire engine strike team

With peak wildfire season approaching, the state of California says it has created the nation's first all-hazards military fire engine strike team.California's Military Department already maintained a firefighting program on military bases, with trained personnel providing firefighting prevention, mitigation, and protection services to the state, and its military bases and camps. The new Team Blaze, which will be operated by the State Guard of Military, will be used to enhance California's Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid fleet.Team Blaze is being assigned a Type VI strike team of wildland-style fire engines from the governor's Office of Emergency Services with the capacity...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#West Los Angeles#Los Angeles Area#Laco#Diseases#General Health#Linus West Nile Virus#Cbs News
CBS LA

550 gallons of stolen diesel fuel found in van stopped in Canyon Country

Two men were arrested for stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel that were discovered during a routine traffic stop in the Canyon Country area.The stolen fuel was discovered Thursday when deputies with the Los Angeles County sheriff's Special Assignment Team stopped the stolen van in the area of Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road, officials from the Santa Clarita Valley station said.Deputies searched the van and found meth, common theft tools, a pump to siphon gas and approximately 550 gallons of diesel fuel believed to be stolen, according to officials. An image shared by the Santa Clarita Valley station showed the fuel was in large, reinforced plastic containers packed into a white panel van.The two men who were arrested were not identified, but authorities say they face several charges.Gas prices across Southern California have been dropping since June, but remain uncomfortably high, with a gallon of regular gas going for $5.29 in Los Angeles County.  Diesel fuel hit a high of $7 per gallon in June and has dropped to an average of $6.26 across the state.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway,  was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
LAKE FOREST, CA
The Associated Press

Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in Ventura County, more than 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities will conduct a necropsy, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said in a statement. P-90 and his brother, P-89, were outfitted with radio tracking collars by biologists who are studying how the big cats live in habitat fragmented by urban sprawl, barriers that limit genetic diversity and with hazards ranging from poisons to roads and freeways. P-90 was the seventh mountain lion in the study killed by vehicles this year within the research area, which includes the Santa Monica range, Simi Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, Verdugo Mountains and Griffith Park in Los Angeles.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Puppy, owner reunite with LASD air crew that rescued them from Mt. Wilson

A puppy who survived a scary fall down a Mt. Wilson cliff wagged his tail happily as he was reunited Friday with his rescuers.Bubba, a 16-week-old dog, and his owner Dave Santonil came forward Friday to offer their thanks to the Air 5 crew of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau, who airlifted them to safety after they fell down a cliff. The pair had been hiking with Santonil's mother on Aug. 8 when Bubba slipped down a hill, and they could not make their way to safety because of the loose soil and steep drop of a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Oxnard man pleads guilty to smuggling of 1,700 wild animals worth an estimated $739K

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States from Mexico.Jose Manuel Perez, also known as Julio Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to two counts of smuggling goods into the United States and one count of wildlife trafficking. He was initially arrested in February and freed after posting bail, but cut off his ankle bracelet in June and fled to Tijuana. He was caught in Mexico about two weeks later and has been in custody since then.According to his plea agreement, the 30-year-old Oxnard man and his accomplices used social media to coordinate the...
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Southern California doctor appointed as state attorney general

Dr. Diana Ramos, a Laguna Beach resident and adjunct professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine, was appointed by the governor today as the state's next surgeon general. Ramos, 55, currently serves as a public health administrator at the California Department of Public Health's Center for Healthy Communities, a post she has held since last year."Dr. Ramos is a distinguished leader in medicine and a trusted public health expert who brings a lifetime of experience protecting and promoting the health of vulnerable communities,'' Newsom said in a statement. "I look forward to her partnership in advancing urgent priorities for the state on women's health, mental health, addressing the gun violence epidemic, and more as we continue our work to lift up the health and well-being of all Californians.''Ramos previously served as director of reproductive health at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Division, chief medical officer at Alpha Medical Center, senior research specialist at Pfizer and a staff obstetrician at Clinica Humanitaria.She has a master's degree in public health from UCLA, an MBA from UC Irvine, and a medical degree from USC. The appointment requires approval of the state Senate.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Amplify Energy, subsidiaries to pay $13 million for oil spill off Huntington Beach

A Texas-based oil company and two of its subsidiaries will pay $13 million in federal fines and costs for last year's oil leak from the San Pedro Bay Pipeline off the coast of Southern California, the Department of Justice announced Friday.Amplify Energy Corp., Beta Operating Co. LLC and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co. — both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Amplify — agreed to plead guilty to the federal Clean Water Act in connection with pipeline leak that spilled about 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the waters from Huntington Beach to Newport Beach. As part of the plea...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Residents fed up with street takeovers set to protest "Fast & Furious" filming in Angelino Heights

Angelino Heights residents have planned a series of protests against the filming of the newest "Fast & Furious" movie in the area, claiming that the series has brought an increase in street racing and danger to their neighborhood.The first of the "Fast & Furious" movies was largely filmed in Los Angeles, centering around the Angelino Heights neighborhood near Dodger Stadium in 2001. Since then, the franchise has released eight different films, with the 10th in production, with filming scheduled on Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles. As a result, residents fed up with the rampant increase in street takeovers and racing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

California set to move forward with plan to ban sale of all gas cars by 2035

California could be moving one step closer to banning the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, with the state's Air Resources Board (CARB) expected to vote in favor of such a plan Thursday.Daniel Sperling, a member of the board, told CNN that he was "99.9% confident the measure would pass" on Thursday."This is monumental," Sperling said. "It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."The goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles was introduced as an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. The plan, known as the CARB Advanced Clean Cars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

The battle against ghost guns: how LA County has tried to stop the sale of untraceable firearms

Despite state and local bans on ghost guns, these untraceable firearms have only exploded in popularity across Los Angeles County. "About 133% increase to show you the proliferation of guns," said Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher.The popularity of these weapons has skyrocketed in past years with 813 recovered by LAPD in 2020 compared to 1921 in 2021, an increase of 133%. So far this year, LAPD has confiscated 1058. Pitcher said the number of ghost guns taken off the street has quadrupled in the past five years and attributes the proliferation of these firearms to their sheer availability. ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy