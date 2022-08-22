34 additional West Nile mosquito samples found in LACo Vector District

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition) 02:04

Thirty-four additional mosquito samples in the Los Angeles area have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced Monday.

The additional samples bring the total number of positive samples within the district's service area to 110 this year .

The new samples also marked the first detection of the virus this year in La Mirada, Pacoima, Pico Rivera, Studio City, Valley Glen, and Valley Village.

Experts say warm temperatures can increase virus activity.

For more information, residents can contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at 562-944-9656, or online at www.GLAmosquito.org .