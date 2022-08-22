ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

John Nimmo Appointed to SWFL Inc. Veterans Business Council Advisory Board

NAPLES, Fla. - August 26, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Premier Sotheby's International Realty has announced that global real estate advisor John Nimmo, of the brokerage's Mercato office, has been appointed as an advisory board member of the SWFL Inc. Veterans Business Council. The Veterans Business Council was created to...
NAPLES, FL
kentuckytoday.com

Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska's North Slope is being challenged by environmental groups who say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management “approved the program without assessing...
ALASKA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Texas State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Government
kentuckytoday.com

First responders move to front of line at help centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – FEMA announced that first responders, such as police officers, firemen, medical personnel, and all those who rush to the scene of a disaster to help however they can, are going to be first in another situation. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, and every Friday after that,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy