Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
phillyvoice.com

Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival

While we're still several weeks away from the beginning of fall, stores have already started selling pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. To celebrate the official start next month, Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace for the Fall for the Arts Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out art demonstrations, live music and over 100 arts and craft vendors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
norristown.org

Movie Nights at Elmwood Park!

Throughout the summer, family-friendly movies will be played on a big screen at Elmwood Park. Grab the kids and enjoy a fun movie under a clear summer sky. Here is the list of films and screening dates. July 28- "Coco" Aug. 11- "Luca" Aug. 25- "Moana" Sept. 15- "Space Jam"
NORRISTOWN, PA
Person
Dj Hollywood
wmmr.com

1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival Debuts in Downtown Ardmore

The 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival is happening on Schauffele Plaza on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Downtown Ardmore will be alive with shopping, food, beer, music, and fun activities for the whole family. Tired Hands Brewing Co., Levante Brewery, and Iron Hill Brewery will bring several beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites.
ARDMORE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Unauthorized Banksy exhibit to be shown at secret location in Center City

A controversial exhibit inspired by the work of elusive street artist Banksy is making its way to a secret location in Philadelphia next month. Banksyland, an internationally touring exhibition that claims to immerse audiences in the works of the highly-secretive artist, will be in the city from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5. It features more than 80 pieces, including studio work, salvaged street art and interactive installations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Mimimalist Modern Condo on Rittenhouse Square

Have an art collection you want to show off? This new construction condo overlooking the square has the walls you’ve been looking for — and then some. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One problem many art...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Dance#Dinner Party#Rittenhouse Square#The Square#Food Drink#Rogue#Barclay Prime#The Project Home Charity
Phillymag.com

Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia

The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 30+ Ways To Savor Summer

There is still plenty of summer fun to be had in Bucks County! Head to Fonthill Castle to sip through their Beer Fest, wander through Hellerick Farm’s Sunflower Festival or attend an exciting throwback show at Bristol Riverside Theatre!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown

By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Pizza to open on Saturday

Conshohocken Pizza has announced that it will open on Saturday, August 27th. It fills the space at 1642 Butler Pike in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) that was previously the home for La Cucina Italian Eatery. Conshohocken Pizza is associated with Blue Bell Pizza at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

