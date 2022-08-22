Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Enjoy discounted dinner and a show during Center City District Restaurant Week
A classic dining event in Philadelphia is leveling up this fall by offering participants a chance to see performances at select venues along the Avenue of the Arts for a discounted price. Center City District Restaurant Week is returning from Monday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will...
Jose Garces to open new restaurant at the Cira Centre with cafe, wine shop
Chef Jose Garces is set to debut a revamped version of his farm-to-table bistro at the Cira Centre in University City next month that will feature a cafe, bakery, marketplace and wine shop. Garces Trading Company will be on the first floor lobby with restaurant seating for 130 people, a...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
North Philadelphia's New Barber's Hall has served as community staple for 45 years
August is Black Business Month, and Jake Adams' North Philadelphia business has been a staple in the community for nearly 45 years.
Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival
While we're still several weeks away from the beginning of fall, stores have already started selling pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. To celebrate the official start next month, Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace for the Fall for the Arts Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out art demonstrations, live music and over 100 arts and craft vendors.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
Celebrate the start of fall with pumpkin beer at Ardmore's new food festival
Fall is just around the corner. In between back-to-school chaos and shorter days, there are plenty of festivals and harvest celebrations to enjoy as the weather starts cooling down. Fall for Ardmore will expand on the town's annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at...
Movie Nights at Elmwood Park!
Throughout the summer, family-friendly movies will be played on a big screen at Elmwood Park. Grab the kids and enjoy a fun movie under a clear summer sky. Here is the list of films and screening dates. July 28- "Coco" Aug. 11- "Luca" Aug. 25- "Moana" Sept. 15- "Space Jam"
1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival Debuts in Downtown Ardmore
The 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival is happening on Schauffele Plaza on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Downtown Ardmore will be alive with shopping, food, beer, music, and fun activities for the whole family. Tired Hands Brewing Co., Levante Brewery, and Iron Hill Brewery will bring several beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites.
Unauthorized Banksy exhibit to be shown at secret location in Center City
A controversial exhibit inspired by the work of elusive street artist Banksy is making its way to a secret location in Philadelphia next month. Banksyland, an internationally touring exhibition that claims to immerse audiences in the works of the highly-secretive artist, will be in the city from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5. It features more than 80 pieces, including studio work, salvaged street art and interactive installations.
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
On the Market: Mimimalist Modern Condo on Rittenhouse Square
Have an art collection you want to show off? This new construction condo overlooking the square has the walls you’ve been looking for — and then some. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One problem many art...
Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia
The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
The ‘Flavored by Philly’ potato chip winner is an ode to the city’s best sandwiches
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Chester County chip company Herr’s has announced the winner of its “Flavored by Philly” competition, which sourced ideas for local-themed flavors from regular folks. In mid-June, Herr’s picked three finalists out of the 6,200 entries “made by...
Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers
While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
What's Up This Weekend: 30+ Ways To Savor Summer
There is still plenty of summer fun to be had in Bucks County! Head to Fonthill Castle to sip through their Beer Fest, wander through Hellerick Farm’s Sunflower Festival or attend an exciting throwback show at Bristol Riverside Theatre!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s...
A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown
By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
Conshohocken Pizza to open on Saturday
Conshohocken Pizza has announced that it will open on Saturday, August 27th. It fills the space at 1642 Butler Pike in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) that was previously the home for La Cucina Italian Eatery. Conshohocken Pizza is associated with Blue Bell Pizza at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes.
The Amazing Summer Festival Not To Miss At Philadelphia’s Longwood Gardens
If you’re looking for a fantastic summer celebration with breathtaking magical fountains and gardens as your backdrop, then you don’t want to miss the Longwood Garden’s Festival of Fountains and the Light Installations. Longwood Gardens near Philadelphia in the Kennett Square area are gorgeous, with beautiful flowers...
