Hopkins Co. teacher facing 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors
A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested on charges of distribution of obscene matter to minors. According to the Madisonville Police Department, an arrest warrant for 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor was served against 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville, a teacher in Hopkins County. He was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder
The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
Two dead, multiple injuries after mass shooting at Henderson homeless shelter
Two people were killed and four were injured in a mass shooting Thursday night at the Harbor House Christian Center homeless shelter in Henderson. Henderson police identified the suspect as 37-year old Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson and officials told the Courier & Press that Gibbs was a resident at the Harbor House Christian Center where about 15 people were inside when he opened fire.
Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker
A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
Todd Fiscal Court hears about potential new industry, uptick in burglaries and thefts
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard about the potential for a new industry to create jobs in the community and heard a report on an increase in thefts and burglaries in the county. An incentive for the new industry was tabled Friday as Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says he can’t...
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
I 24 accident injures trucker, causes major traffic issues
A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove injured one person and caused major traffic issues. It happened just after 4 pm near the 90 mile-marker on the westbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver of a semi was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
Colonels March East Hunting Cougars
Last week was just the beginning for Christian County. An 18-9 victory over Caldwell County is certainly something to celebrate. After all the Colonels only won one game last year. That game was over the Tigers however, and now they face a much more formidable foe. The Colonels now march...
Unemployment down or stagnant in eight of nine Pennyrile counties last month
Unemployment was either stagnant or down from June to July in eight of nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 5.4 percent, unchanged from June and down from 6.5 percent one year ago. It equated to 1,363 people who were looking for work and unable to find it.
Tatum Lee Kelly
Graveside service will be Sunday August 28th at 1pm in East End Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Princeton man injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that sent the driver to an Evansville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, deputies responded to Old Wilson Warehouse Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an accident in which the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, they determined that 40-year-old Joshua Rowlands of Princeton had been attempting to navigate a curve on Old Wilson when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road.
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canton Street accident
A motorcyclist was severely injured in an accident Wednesday morning on Canton Street. He had been westbound near Wooldridge Road when he lost control of the bike and laid it down, according to Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez. The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained a head injury.
Glenn William Hancock
(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 30th at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
High School Football 8.26.22
For the second straight week The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road as they travel to Mayfield to take on The Cardinals. It will be the 69th meeting between the two schools with the series tied 33-33-2. Mayfield won last year’s contest 21 to 3. The Tigers enter the contest oh and 1 after a 22 to nothing loss to Louisville Ballard last week. Mayfield is 1 and oh after beating crosstown rival Graves Co. 36 to nothing. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Cardinals…
HCCPL offering expanded Saturday programs
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is announcing expanded and additional programming, open to the community. According to a news release, the library will be offering Saturday morning Storytime and a Saturday Sensory Friendly Play and Grow program. Storytime will run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday mornings for children ages zero through five years old, where they will have a chance to interact with others while enjoying books, music, dancing and activities. It will begin on Saturday, September 10.
Willie Elizabeth Moss
(Age 99) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
