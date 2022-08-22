ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 teens shot on West Side

CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two males in their late teens and a female teen were in the 400 block of South Laramie Friday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood when the shooting occurred. Police said the two males...
CHICAGO, IL
Most Rev. Dale Melczek, longtime bishop of Diocese of Gary, dies at 83

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Roman Catholics in Northwest Indiana are saying goodbye to a longtime pillar of the church. The Most Rev. Dale Melczek, who served as the Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, died Thursday morning at the age of 83. He had celebrated 30 years with the Diocese of Gary just this past Friday.
GARY, IN
2 killed, 8 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

Two people were killed and eight others — including three teenage boys — were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
CHICAGO, IL
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
BERWYN, IL
Pat Foley makes a return to the broadcast booth Tuesday

CHICAGO – If you turned on the broadcast of the Cubs’ second game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening on television or radio, you might have done a double take. Usually, the voice over the airwaves is one that fans would have heard over the...
CHICAGO, IL

