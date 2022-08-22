Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
7 injured, 4 critically, in Englewood crash near 63rd, Halsted, Chicago fire officials say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Seven people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Chicago’s South Side Friday afternoon. Chopper7 was over the scene near S. Halsted St. and W. 63rd Street near Kennedy King College in the Englewood neighborhood around 5 p.m. Four of the five adult...
nypressnews.com
3 teens shot on West Side
CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two males in their late teens and a female teen were in the 400 block of South Laramie Friday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood when the shooting occurred. Police said the two males...
nypressnews.com
Most Rev. Dale Melczek, longtime bishop of Diocese of Gary, dies at 83
GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Roman Catholics in Northwest Indiana are saying goodbye to a longtime pillar of the church. The Most Rev. Dale Melczek, who served as the Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, died Thursday morning at the age of 83. He had celebrated 30 years with the Diocese of Gary just this past Friday.
nypressnews.com
Chicago shooting: 2 women critically wounded while sitting in car in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (WLS) — Two women were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said. The victims, ages 29 and 20, were sitting inside a parked car at about 10 p.m. when police said they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.
nypressnews.com
4 shot near Schurz High School in Irving Park in apparent drive-by, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago fire officials said four people were shot near Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park Wednesday. A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the victims were shot at Milwaukee and Addison, around 2:45 p.m., just about 10 minutes before class was about to let out.
nypressnews.com
2 killed, 8 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
Two people were killed and eight others — including three teenage boys — were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
nypressnews.com
‘I’m insulted’: Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion of an Evanston book fair
CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban school district is being called out for cancelling a vendor at an upcoming literary festival. The author and book-seller, who was barred from the event, said the decision was racially motivated. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to that man who said he’s outraged.
nypressnews.com
Indianapolis police union votes ‘no confidence’ in liberal prosecutor: ‘A failed social experiment’
Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president Rick Snyder sounded the alarm Friday on liberal criminal justice policies in major cities across America after the union issued a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the county’s prosecutor, Ryan Mears. Nearly all of Indianapolis police union members said they lack...
nypressnews.com
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible
CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
nypressnews.com
Relentless string of canceled days off blamed for spike in Chicago Police suicides “pared down significantly,” top mayoral aide says
The relentless string of canceled days off blamed, in part, for 10 Chicago Police suicides since 2018 — three of them in July — has been “pared down significantly,” but long-term relief is awaiting arbitration, a top mayoral aide told skeptical alderpersons Thursday. Elena Gottreich, Mayor...
nypressnews.com
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area’s beloved holiday market
CHICAGO (WLS) — All three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will open for the 2022 season on November 18. The holiday market will take place at Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way, and RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Visitors will be able to purchase the beloved annual souvenir mugs as well as...
nypressnews.com
Stolen Porsche slams into BMW in West Loop; witness says three armed suspects caught
CHICAGO (CBS) — The driver of a stolen Porsche crashed into a BMW and another car in the West Loop Wednesday evening. The crash happened at Canal and Monroe streets. Video at the scene showed a man led by police into an ambulance in handcuffs. The driver whose car...
nypressnews.com
Bloomingdale’s to close store at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — The Bloomingdale’s store at the Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie will be closing later this year. Bloomingdale’s announced Thursday that clearance at the Old Orchard store will begin Sept. 6, with the location set to go out of business in October.
nypressnews.com
Bloomingdale’s in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) — A local mall is losing a longtime tenant and being replaced with a smaller format store. Bloomingdale’s announced that it is closing its department store at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie by the end of October. The company also announced a plan...
nypressnews.com
Pat Foley makes a return to the broadcast booth Tuesday
CHICAGO – If you turned on the broadcast of the Cubs’ second game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening on television or radio, you might have done a double take. Usually, the voice over the airwaves is one that fans would have heard over the...
