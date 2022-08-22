Read full article on original website
Katey Nakatsu: Facial Bruise Sparks Concern For Safety of Jed Duggar's Wife
The Duggars have endured one scandal after another in recent years, and there’s no family on the planet that’s more deserving of bad press. But for all the allegations of sexual abuse, bigotry, and overly strict parenting, one thing the Duggars have never been accused of is violence between adult members of the family.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
