Rams' Jonah Williams named a 'Secret Superstar' of preseason Week 2

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Jonah Williams hasn’t yet secured a spot on the Rams’ 53-man roster, but he’s making a strong case for one. The third-year defensive lineman stood out in Week 2 of the preseason against the Texans, recording four tackles, one sack, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in 40 snaps played.

Williams gets overlooked by some of the Rams’ other defensive stars, but Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire highlighted his performance against the Texans and named him a “Secret Superstar” of Week 2 of the preseason.

An undrafted free agent out of Weber State (a school with a surprisingly large NFL alumni list) in 2020, Williams hasn’t yet had many opportunities to prove himself on the field. The Rams’ Friday game against the Texans was a different story. Williams had two pressures, three stops, and this sack of Houston quarterback Davis Mills that led to a 23-yard loss, predicated on one of the nastier spin moves you’ll ever see. Left guard Max Scharping is probably still trying to figure out what happened here.

Williams has only played eight games in the NFL, all in 2021. He was on the field for 96 defensive snaps that year, recording five tackles for the Rams. Los Angeles needs defensive line depth this season behind its starting unit, and Williams looks the part of a decent backup.

He just needs to make the team first, which is looking more likely by the week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

