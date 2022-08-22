DELMARVA- A recent study is showing nationwide that more and more students are deciding not to go back to school or college due to COVID-19. A Senior Research Analyst with QuoteWizard said they looked at U.S. Census Data particularly from June and July on how people were changing their educational plans. We’re told they found a nearly 30% of potential students canceled all classes, 36% of students are now taking online classes, and 9% changed schools.

