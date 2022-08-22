Read full article on original website
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
Part one: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly
MARYLAND – Violence knocking on our school doors, is becoming a harsh reality. In 2022 alone, there were 95 reported incidents of gunfire on school grounds, in which 40 people were killed and 76 injured, according to Every Town for Gun Safety. As those incidents spike, we’re looking closer...
Community colleges coming together to expand energy workforce nationwide
DELAWARE–Community colleges across the country are coming together to provide faculty professional development and materials for energy teachers. One of those colleges is Delaware Technical Community College. In partnership with other schools, they will form the CREATE National Energy Center. The goal is to expand the country’s advance energy workforce through supporting community college faculty and energy technology programs.
Study showing more students changing their college educational plans due to COVID-19
DELMARVA- A recent study is showing nationwide that more and more students are deciding not to go back to school or college due to COVID-19. A Senior Research Analyst with QuoteWizard said they looked at U.S. Census Data particularly from June and July on how people were changing their educational plans. We’re told they found a nearly 30% of potential students canceled all classes, 36% of students are now taking online classes, and 9% changed schools.
DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.
DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
Bayhealth Foundation receives $50,000 donation
DELAWARE – The Bayhealth Foundation got a $50,000 donation from WSFS Cares. The donation was to support Bayhealth’s Graduate Medical Educations Programs, which will help recruit and better prepare future healthcare professionals. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Del. DOC lifting temporary in-person visitation restriction
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Correction has announced that the restriction to in-person visitation to adult adult visitor per inmate, established in late May due to increasing COVID-19 community transmission, is being lifted. Starting September 6, one adult visitor and one child visitor under age 18 will...
Tunnel To Towers hosting annual 5K Sept 18th
47ABC – The Tunnel to Towers foundation is gearing up for the annual Delmarva 5k on September 18th. An event that honors the legacy of New York firefighter Stephen Siller and those who died on 9/11 by supporting first responders and military communities. Brian Brubaker, Event Director with Tunnel...
Delaware NAACP joins calls for Georgetown Councilwoman to step down over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is now joining calls for Georgetown Councilwoman Sue Barlow to step down, citing a conflict of interest concerning her vote to approve funding for a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Fleur McKendell, president of the Central Delaware NAACP, is speaking...
Del. Voting Rights Coalition launches voter guide ahead of elections
DELAWARE – The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition has launched an organized public education campaign to inform Delaware voters about the changes in this year’s elections. The campaign features information on early voting, voting by mail, and same-day registration. It also includes QR code links for easy navigation to a number of voter information websites.
