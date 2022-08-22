Body found in submerged car 'more than likely' Kiely Rodni, the missing California teen, authorities say

Read full article on original website
White mulberry leaf linked to congressman's wife's 2021 death
Lori McClintock died in what the Sacramento County Corner determined was an accident. On the section of the form that asks the coroner to "describe how injury occurred" it lists "subject ingested white mulberry leaf." Death after consuming this leaf was "unusual," according to the experts. The 61-year-old died in...
Do you recognize this man? Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have released images of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man's partial skeletal remains were discovered on September 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio, according...
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. "It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county
New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
New economic data shows that Georgia is outperforming many states
(The Center Square) — New economic data shows Georgia is outperforming many other states across the country. Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate now stands at a record low of 2.8% in July. A new WalletHub analysis found that Georgia has the 15th best change in its unemployment rate.
