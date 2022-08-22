ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Martin County voters agree to renew millage increase

STUART, Fla. — Martin County voters have agreed to renew a property tax increase to provide funding for thecounty’s school district. In the end, the vote wasn’t close, as the renewal was approved by a more than 2 to 1 margin. Primary election night: Florida primary election...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City Council defends stance on backyard chickens

PORT ST. LUCIE – While the City Council here – like most municipal boards – does not normally hold dialogue with public speakers, two young residents recently got the ears and touched the hearts of its members while pleading for their ability to raise chickens behind their home.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD

Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Martin County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
veronews.com

November referendum on Vero Marina termed ‘bad idea’

A group of beachside residents opposed to planned expansions to the Vero Beach Municipal Marina has successfully petitioned for a vote on the issue, but Vero Mayor Robbie Brackett called the November referendum a “bad idea” that could derail the much hyped and wildly popular Three Corners project.
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precincts#Election Day#Early Voting#Registered Voters#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Gop#Democrats
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months

COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Gabby Petito’s Family Asks People To “Light Up The NIght”

In a Twitter post, her stepmother, Tara Petito, asked followers to honor “Gabby and all domestic violence victims,” asking them to “please light up the night on the one-year anniversary” of her death on Aug. 27, using the hashtags, “#togtherwecan, #domesticviolenceawareness, #gabbypetito, and #thereishelpifneeded.”. Her...
NORTH PORT, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy