WPBF News 25
Martin County voters agree to renew millage increase
STUART, Fla. — Martin County voters have agreed to renew a property tax increase to provide funding for thecounty’s school district. In the end, the vote wasn’t close, as the renewal was approved by a more than 2 to 1 margin. Primary election night: Florida primary election...
hometownnewstc.com
City Council defends stance on backyard chickens
PORT ST. LUCIE – While the City Council here – like most municipal boards – does not normally hold dialogue with public speakers, two young residents recently got the ears and touched the hearts of its members while pleading for their ability to raise chickens behind their home.
sebastiandaily.com
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD
Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
iheart.com
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
veronews.com
November referendum on Vero Marina termed ‘bad idea’
A group of beachside residents opposed to planned expansions to the Vero Beach Municipal Marina has successfully petitioned for a vote on the issue, but Vero Mayor Robbie Brackett called the November referendum a “bad idea” that could derail the much hyped and wildly popular Three Corners project.
wlrn.org
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins primary for Florida's 20th Congressional District
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the primary for Florida's 20th Congressional District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The seat was held by Representative Alcee Hastings from 2013 until his death last year. Cherfilus-McCormick is the first Haitian American representing South Florida in Congress. She beat out former...
Palm Beach County Primary Election 2022: Track results here
. Results of Tuesday's primary elections in Palm Beach County and top races in Florida. School board ...
'A clear mandate': Wellington voters overwhelmingly place new term limits on their mayors
WELLINGTON — Voters on Tuesday put an end to uninterrupted years of service on the Wellington village council by approving a new term limit on their mayors. The change will require a mayor elected to two consecutive terms to be out of office for at least one year before seeking a seat on the...
veronews.com
Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools
My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
irei.com
Green Cay Life Plan Village plans $250m senior living community in Florida
Green Cay Life Plan Village, a Florida not-for-profit corporation, has plans to develop a $250 million continuing care retirement community (CCRC) on a 15-acre site at Jog Road and Flavor Pict Road in Boynton Beach, Fla. Acquisition of the site sets the stage for a new generation luxury senior living...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months
COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wengradio.com
Gabby Petito’s Family Asks People To “Light Up The NIght”
In a Twitter post, her stepmother, Tara Petito, asked followers to honor “Gabby and all domestic violence victims,” asking them to “please light up the night on the one-year anniversary” of her death on Aug. 27, using the hashtags, “#togtherwecan, #domesticviolenceawareness, #gabbypetito, and #thereishelpifneeded.”. Her...
Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption
The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home.
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years of service
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are "out of service." Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time.
5 South Florida residents plead guilty to fraud charges in $21M online app 'investment' scam
When meeting with potential investors, Paul Geraci lavished them with tales about how they could get rich by bankrolling the development of an online application that would combine the best of the internet: playing games and shopping. After one pitch, an eager prospect handed the 45-year-old Parkland man $50,000. ...
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
