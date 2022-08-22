ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26. Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors. The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one

It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville

Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Chelsea teenager struck by lightning

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one Chelsea teenager, it was not. Lightning hit Emma Eggler in her in the chest, traveling down the left side of her body all the way to her foot. It...
CHELSEA, AL
wbrc.com

College student struck by lightning on first day of class

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Next steps in search for justice for Nathan Gemeinhart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know what family and friends have feared for weeks. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they used DNA testing to identity the burned body found on August 9, 2022, to be Nathan Gemeinhart. Gemeinhart’s loved ones are heartbroken. In their statement they say...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
wbrc.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old child was attacked by dogs, according to Gadsden Police. Officers said on August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:11 pm, they were called to the 600 block of Grant Street for a 9-year-old child that had been attacked by dogs. One of the dogs was...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Family of Kelis Cook begs community to speak up about her murder

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28th, Kelis Cook was getting ready to go to work when she was shot and killed at the 400 block of Brignoli Street in Talladega. Thursday, Cook’s family stood in front of the Talladega Police department and asked the community to come forward with any information they have on her murder.
TALLADEGA, AL

