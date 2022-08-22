Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26. Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors. The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Bham Now
11 of the most popular new bars + restaurants in Birmingham that opened this summer
If you’re like me, you’re probably finding it hard to keep up with all of the new restaurants in Birmingham opening in Birmingham. To make your search for the city’s hottest new eateries easier, here are 11 of the most popular spots that opened in Birmingham in June, July and August, in no particular order.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
wbrc.com
Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma. Even though police believe the killer is now behind...
Bham Now
35 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Aug. 26-28
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 35 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Liza Roitman at 205-427-2247 or...
Bham Now
If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one
It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville
Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
wbrc.com
Chelsea teenager struck by lightning
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one Chelsea teenager, it was not. Lightning hit Emma Eggler in her in the chest, traveling down the left side of her body all the way to her foot. It...
wbrc.com
College student struck by lightning on first day of class
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told...
wbrc.com
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
vestaviavoice.com
Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
wbrc.com
Next steps in search for justice for Nathan Gemeinhart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know what family and friends have feared for weeks. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they used DNA testing to identity the burned body found on August 9, 2022, to be Nathan Gemeinhart. Gemeinhart’s loved ones are heartbroken. In their statement they say...
wbrc.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
wbrc.com
9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old child was attacked by dogs, according to Gadsden Police. Officers said on August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:11 pm, they were called to the 600 block of Grant Street for a 9-year-old child that had been attacked by dogs. One of the dogs was...
wbrc.com
Family of Kelis Cook begs community to speak up about her murder
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28th, Kelis Cook was getting ready to go to work when she was shot and killed at the 400 block of Brignoli Street in Talladega. Thursday, Cook’s family stood in front of the Talladega Police department and asked the community to come forward with any information they have on her murder.
Bodies found in lot by Birmingham city workers identified
Authorities are working to determine the causes of death of two people who were found dead in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
