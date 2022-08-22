Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car
The outing – which follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – arrives October 21 via Domino. Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino. Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner...
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar claims Eddie Van Halen visited him in a dream and they wrote a song together
Hagar also said that Van Halen will receive a songwriting credit for Thank You, which is based on the last lick Van Halen showed him during the 2004 reunion tour. Sammy Hagar is set to share songwriting credits with Eddie Van Halen on one of his new songs, after the vocalist claimed the late electric guitar legend came to him in a dream to help him compose a new track.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Slash guide you through his incredible guitar haul in Gibson TV’s The Collection
The guitar legend has also teamed up with the newly launched Gibson Publishing for a coffee table tome detailing his most important instruments. Gibson TV’s The Collection series is always a treat, leveraging the brand’s long-running relationships to poke about some iconic guitar gear hauls. However, the latest episode features the most anticipated guest yet: Slash.
Guitar World Magazine
Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Muse – How two metal titans inspired their heaviest songs yet!
Also in issue 362! Interviews: Derek Trucks, Dave Mustaine & Kiko Loureiro, Guthrie Govan, The Big Moon and more! Reviews: Guild Surfliner electric guitar, Universal Audio UAFX amp pedals, Matt Bellamy's latest Manson Meta MBM-2, Soundlad Liverpool Scran drive pedal. Learn songs by Foo Fighters, Blue Öyster Cult, Pharrell Williams and KT Tunstall!
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Did Gibson just reveal a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera is in the works?
Gibson Custom has also confirmed a new signature ES-355 electric for the High Flying Birds leader. He’s done it again. Cesar Gueikian has taken to Instagram to tease yet another upcoming Gibson electric guitar. The Gibson brand president has been mighty active on social media as of late, sharing...
Some dude on the internet has erased Eddie Van Halen's keyboard parts from Jump and it's winning him no friends
For some unfathomable reason, someone has wiped the keyboard parts from Van Halen mega-hit Jump, and it sounds f**king weird, frankly
Guitar World Magazine
Dimebag Darrell’s final Dean USA Custom Shop guitar showcased in new video
The Pantera man never got to play this Dime Razorback Stealth USA Custom Shop model, nicknamed “The Clubhouse”. Before Dimebag Darrell passed away in 2004 he placed an order for a new Dean Custom Razorback – a guitar that, sadly, he never got to play. Now YouTube channel Essex Recordings Studios and guitarist Nik Sampson have teamed up to put the instrument, dubbed ‘The Clubhouse’, through its paces.
Guitar World Magazine
Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce of Riffs, Beards & Gear unveils signature Fishman Fluence Custom Series pickup
The new pickup offers Bruce’s favored combination of three voices – including one borrowed from Willie Adler. You will likely recognize Ryan Bruce, better known as Fluff, from his excellent YouTube channel, Riffs, Beards & Gear (opens in new tab), or as the guitarist with Seattle punks Dragged Under. Now Bruce can add one more item to his resumè, as he teams up with Fishman for a Custom Series Fluence pickup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Mdou Moctar shares unreleased 13-minute guitar jam in new 6-track collection, Niger EP Vol. 1
The offering, which also contains tracks recorded at “weddings, picnics and impromptu house concerts”, is available to stream now. Electric guitar virtuoso Mdou Moctar has announced Niger EP Vol. 1, a six-track offering that contains an unreleased 13-minute guitar jam titled Imouhar. Joining the extended epic are live...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Mateus Asato shred while John Petrucci lays down the funk
The neo-soul titan teamed up with the Dream Theater virtuoso for the jam during Trooch's 2021 Guitar Universe 3.0 camp. Back in 2021, John Petrucci assembled an all-star cast of electric guitar heroes to take part in his Guitar Universe 3.0 guitar camp, which was billed as “four days and nights of performing, shredding and intense rock ‘n’ roll”.
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine reflects on Marty Friedman’s Megadeth departure: “What happened to Marty was definitely not okay”
The Megadeth leader recalls the circumstances surrounding Friedman's exit from the band with a sense of regret in the new issue of Guitar World. Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has reflected on the departure of guitarist Marty Friedman, who left the thrash metal outfit in 2000. In an interview in the...
Guitar World Magazine
First Pantera reunion shows announced
Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante for a run of December festival dates. After revealing plans to reunite for a 2023 tour last month, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown – with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante – have announced their first shows as the newly reformed Pantera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Julian Lage explains why he doesn’t use many effects pedals
The jazz virtuoso told Cory Wong how overdrives and other effects interrupt his guitar “choreography”. If you were to take a cursory glance around the internet in search of Julian Lage’s rig, you’d probably come to three conclusions: he uses quite a variety of acoustic guitars and electric guitars, he favors a small handful of tube amps, and – surprisingly – he hardly uses any effects pedals at all.
Guitar World Magazine
Nita Strauss hints at future return to Alice Cooper’s band: “Everyone’s saying it’s a ‘departure’ but I don’t feel, necessarily, that I left”
“Depending on what the schedule looks like next year, I may have the chance to come back,” said the Ibanez signature artist, who recently joined Demi Lovato's touring band. Nita Strauss has refused to rule out a return to Alice Cooper’s band in the future, asserting she hasn’t necessarily “left” the band despite taking up a new role as Demi Lovato’s touring electric guitar player.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Megadeth perform The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! single We'll Be Back live for the first time
Megadeth have performed We’ll Be Back, the first single from their upcoming 16th album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, live for the first time. After opening their set on Wednesday night (August 24) at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California with Hangar 18 and Dread and the Fugitive Mind, the thrash metal heavyweights launched into We’ll Be Back to a rapturous response from the crowd. Watch the performance below.
Guitar World Magazine
Boss expands its portable practice amp lineup with the Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX
The feature-packed units reinvent the Cube range, offering a wealth of amp types, onboard effects, preset powers, Bluetooth compatibility, deep editing options, loopers, Stereo In outputs and much more. Boss has debuted the latest entries to its acclaimed lineup of Cube practice amps – the Dual Cube LX and Dual...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Matt Bellamy’s Yngwie Malmsteen-inspired solo on the new Muse album
The harmonic minor scale gets a major workout on an unlikely album track. Muse’s latest album, Will of the People, lands today, and while its tracklisting is all over the musical map, there are some ripping guitar moments to be enjoyed. Obvious standouts include Slipknot-meets-System of a Down riff-fest...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Japan launches sensationally styled Scandal signature Stratocaster and Telecaster models
Mami Sasazaki and Haruna Ono's contemporary electrics are joined by Tomomi Ogawa's traditional-looking bass, designed to celebrate Scandal's 15-year partnership with Fender. Fender Japan is home to some of the wildest electric guitars we’ve seen over the past few years, but its latest releases – signature guitars for Scandal’s Haruna Ono, Mami Sasazaki and Tomomi Agawa – are among its classiest yet.
Guitar World Magazine
Larkin Poe flip the script with latest Blood Harmony track, Georgia Off My Mind
The bluesy single is the third to be lifted from the Lovell sisters' highly anticipated sixth studio album, which is out November 11. Larkin Poe have shared Georgia Off My Mind, the latest release from the duo’s upcoming album, Blood Harmony. It’s the third Blood Harmony single sisters Rebecca...
Guitar World Magazine
Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar Annual 2023
Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of all levels, TG's world-class tuition is friendly, accessible and jargon-free, whether you want to brush up on your technique or improve your music theory knowledge. We also talk to the biggest names in the world of guitar – from interviews with all-time greats like Brian May and Eddie Van Halen to our behind the scenes Rig Tour features, we get you up close with the guitarists that matter to you.
Comments / 0