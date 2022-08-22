The only bank in Benld will close its doors for good on November 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Associated Bank notified its customers of the closure at 218 East Central Avenue in Benld in a letter dated August 18. The bank cited customers’ banking preferences to digital services and drive-thru options. The bank purchased First Staunton Bancshares Inc. or First National Bank in Staunton in 2020 after announcing the purchase in July 2019 in a deal valued at $76.3 million.

BENLD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO