thebengilpost.com
Death of Sean Alan Smith
Sean Alan Smith, 55 of Litchfield, passed away at 9:11 p.m. on August 24, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on December 18, 1966, in Litchfield to Elbert Harold “Butch” and Bonnie Sue (Weller) Smith Jr. Sean was a 1985 graduate of...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Russell Rhodes
Russell Rhodes, 81 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at his residence. Russell was born on January 28, 1941, in Carlinville a son of Samuel and Alice (Crays) Rhodes. Russell graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1959. He married Wilma Cadmus on September 30,...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Gary M. Matevey
Gary M. Matevey, 82 of Gillespie, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 10:26 p.m. He was born on July 29, 1940, in Litchfield to Michael Matevey and Helen Herrin Matevey. He married Patricia Ann Campbell Matevey on October 12, 1968, in Benld. He was...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
thebengilpost.com
Bunker Hill queen of hearts continues on Thursdays
As part of the weekly Bunker Hill Area Chamber of Commerce (BHACC) queen of hearts drawing, the next local community service group that will sell 50/50 tickets is Everybody Plays (EP). Kris Gresham, the spokesperson for EP, provided some background. She said their mission is to make sure all kids...
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
thebengilpost.com
MAC to host community open house and gallery reception on September 2
The surrounding communities are invited to rediscover The Macoupin Art Collective in Staunton. The MAC is a non-profit art school created with the goal of bringing Art To All serving over 20,000 children and adults since 2017. Three years ago, they moved into their current building and began renovations including...
thebengilpost.com
Benld bank to shut its doors in November
The only bank in Benld will close its doors for good on November 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Associated Bank notified its customers of the closure at 218 East Central Avenue in Benld in a letter dated August 18. The bank cited customers’ banking preferences to digital services and drive-thru options. The bank purchased First Staunton Bancshares Inc. or First National Bank in Staunton in 2020 after announcing the purchase in July 2019 in a deal valued at $76.3 million.
