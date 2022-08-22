Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) during the Porsche Sports Car Together Fest on Sept. 2-4. Not only will he be racing again, but the weekend will mark a reunion with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham, the first time the championship-winning combination has teamed together since 1999.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO