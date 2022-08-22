Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Jimmie Johnson's Racing Future Is Uncertain on a Number of Levels
With just two races left this NTT IndyCar season, the question begs as to where Jimmie Johnson goes from here, or even if he’ll even be back next season. Johnson turns 47 years old on Sept. 17, six days after this year’s IndyCar season concludes at Laguna Seca.
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship
It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
thecomeback.com
Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement
Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
Washington Examiner
NASCAR's Jeff Gordon suspends retirement for IMS race Labor Day weekend
Former NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon is suspending his retirement for one more race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Labor Day. Gordon, 50, will race in the International Motor Sports Association-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, making 14 turns along the 2.439-mile course. He will drive a Porsche GT car at what is expected to be the world's largest gathering to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the RS model.
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
A successful U.S. driver would take F1 to the next level, COTA boss says
Circuit of the Americas boss Bobby Epstein says Logan Sargeant’s FP1 run for Williams at the United States Grand Prix is “pretty fantastic” but believes an American race-winner is needed to take Formula 1 to the next level in the States. Sargeant will make his FP1 debut...
racer.com
VIDEO: Laguna Seca's Steve Fields
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sr. VP of Sales Steve Fields discusses the growth and changes found at the beloved road course in Monterey.
racer.com
Jeff Gordon to join Porsche Carrera Cup field at IMS
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) during the Porsche Sports Car Together Fest on Sept. 2-4. Not only will he be racing again, but the weekend will mark a reunion with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham, the first time the championship-winning combination has teamed together since 1999.
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Schumacher to get new Haas upgrade at Spa
Mick Schumacher will join Kevin Magnussen in running the updated Haas at the Belgian Grand Prix after the team saw encouraging data from the new parts. Haas introduced its first major upgrade in Hungary before the summer break, with Magnussen the only driver to run it at the time. Although...
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: The best Next Gen superspeedway drivers
The best superspeedway drivers understand the draft. Their spotters anticipate trouble and opportunity, and their crew chiefs provide cars that handle well enough to deal with both. Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) will determine the last of the 16 drivers who...
racer.com
SVRA reveals biggest schedule yet for 2023
The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) has announced its 2023 schedule, featuring 22 events at premier venues across the country. The series returns to some of the most historic tracks in the United States, while revisiting some facilities after multi-decade absences and adding in a first-time venue with World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) near St. Louis.
racer.com
Andretti not only new F1 team hopeful, just the most vocal - Domenicali
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says Andretti is merely the most vocal among a group of several aspiring new teams, and that he doesn’t think the sport needs to expand to increase its value. Andretti Global’s attempt to enter F1 as a new team has been well-documented after it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
GTD title fight fierce heading to VIR
With five teams reasonably in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD hunt, this weekend’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway could play a pivotal role in the championship as each of five teams does their best to ensure they go into the season finale Motul Petit Le Mans still in the fight.
racer.com
Crone showing promise in her second Prototype Challenge season
In just her second season of prototype racing, Courtney Crone is gaining attention. Enough so that she’s been named a finalist for the second IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The 21-year-old American looks to build on her resume for that quarter-million-dollar award toward an IMSA ride in 2023 when...
racer.com
NASCAR penalizes Rick Ware Racing for lost ballast at Watkins Glen
Rick Ware Racing was issued a safety penalty on Tuesday afternoon for the ballast that came off Cody Ware’s No. 51 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen. The ballast flew off Ware’s car during Saturday practice. Some of it landed on the racetrack, and other pieces went through the fence near a group of photographers. NASCAR immediately parked the team and did not allow Ware to post a qualifying lap.
racer.com
Trans Am Series and SVRA to visit World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
SpeedTour has announced the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) schedules in 2023. The track is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. WWTR will host the SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival on September 22-24, 2023.
racer.com
Road America rewind: SRO America
After some atrocious luck across two series this season, Winward Racing seems to have turned its fortunes around, and Road America in particular has been very good to the team. Russell Ward and Philip Ellis took their first Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS Pro class win of...
racer.com
Ricciardo set on staying in F1: ‘This isn’t it for me’
Daniel Ricciardo admits his future in Formula 1 is unclear after his early departure from McLaren, but insists that he still has the necessary determination to compete in the sport. McLaren has opted to terminate Ricciardo’s contract one year before its original end date, reaching a mutual agreement with the...
NASCAR: Three Crew Members from Rick Ware Racing Suspended Following Race at Watkins Glen
Three crew members from Rick Ware Racing will be sidelined for four races, NASCAR announced… The post NASCAR: Three Crew Members from Rick Ware Racing Suspended Following Race at Watkins Glen appeared first on Outsider.
racer.com
Cup teams looking for Playoff edge with Martinsville test
NASCAR Cup Series teams have two days to gather data at Martinsville Speedway through an organizational test this week. But don’t expect to see any significant changes emerge ahead of the October playoff race at the track. Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning the test is more for the team’s benefit.
Comments / 0