As east McKinney faces change, projects aim to honor history

On a rainy Tuesday morning, McKinney’s business community gathered in one of the city’s historical gems to get a look at the future. Situated in a spot in the city that is both steeped in history and slated for new development, community members gathered that morning for a discussion about the future of the part of McKinney that is east of State Highway 5.
MCKINNEY, TX
First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville builds community all year long

On the first Friday of every month in Old Town Lewisville, the community comes together to support local crafters and vendors in an outdoor market called First Fridays. Residents of Lewisville and nearby towns mingle in Old Town during First Fridays, spending time shopping, eating, drinking and listening to live music.
LEWISVILLE, TX
A tale of two mascots: Allen High School sophomores bring out the spirit in the community

Two eagles have joined the Allen High School flock and aim to bring out the spirit in the Allen community. Aleyna Talanantez and Morgan Irvin have begun their sophomore year at Allen High School getting involved in major sporting and back to school events as well as pep rallies and outreach to younger kids — as Allen High School Eagle mascots.
ALLEN, TX
Plano community rallies around South Asian community following assault

Following the arrest of Esmeralda Upton for assault and terroristic threats, Plano Mayor John Muns made the following statement:. "The City of Plano is a special place for many reasons, and I am especially proud of how beautifully diverse our community is. There is no place for hatred, racism and bigotry in Plano and we will not stand for it."
PLANO, TX
Plano News Roundup: Renovation, emergency response and more

Parr Library receives roofing and waterproofing replacement. Parr Library’s roof is at the end of its life and must be replaced to protect the contents of the building before significant damage occurs. The roof will use just under $578,000 of the 2021-22 Library Facilities Community Investment Program (CIP).
PLANO, TX
Development coming soon off of State Highway 5 in McKinney

Plans are in the works for a new development at the northeast corner of Virginia Street and State Highway 5. The development, which will span 5.3 acres, is slated to include 312 apartments, four townhomes, 12 live-work units and 4,361 square feet of retail space, according to a presentation delivered by Robert Shaw of Columbus Realty Partners during a Tuesday development update hosted by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce.
McKinney transit program sees growing ridership

Collin County Transit ridership has exceeded expectations within the first several months of the DART-facilitated program. Back in January, McKinney began working with Dallas Area Rapid Transit to provide public transportation services in the McKinney Urban Transit District. Since then, the numbers indicate an interest on the part of McKinney residents that reflects continued growth.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
McKinney business hits: new Medical City McKinney CFO and more

Renee Sturgeon has been named chief financial officer at Medical City McKinney, starting Sept. 19. Before this role, Sturgeon served as the chief financial officer at Medical City Lewisville since 2018. Among her many accomplishments, she helped achieve capital approval for several development projects, including the $3.5M renovation of the mother/baby unit and numerous robotic platforms to support elective surgical volume needs.
MCKINNEY, TX
What the PGA Frisco opening means for the region

Every month, Queenie Guercio and her father made sure to drive by the emerging PGA of America building in Frisco as it slowly became a reality. The building, located in the northwest corner of "Sports City USA," had an address on the recently-dubbed PGA Parkway. It would soon be heralded as the new home of the PGA of America.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas County to build new government building at 500 Galloway Ave in Mesquite

Dallas County is planning to build a new governmental building in Mesquite after acquiring the property through a land trade with the city. The county’s proposed new government center, slated to be located at 500 Galloway Avenue, will include an approximately 53,550 square foot, two-story building which will include courtrooms for the justice of the peace, an early voting and community space, constable’s offices, county tax offices and associated meeting spaces, conference rooms, work areas, parking areas and a detention pond to address flooding concerns in the area. The proposed detention pond will be directly adjacent to the property to the south that requires screening.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Celina projects included in Denton County's proposed $650 million bond package

When Celina voters in Denton County approach the polls in November, they’ll be asked to consider a $650 million bond item that will in part impact the city. On Aug. 16, the Denton County Commissioners Court approved putting the bond item on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. The proposed package includes 199 road projects and is the first road improvement bond program proposed by the county since 2008.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Forty-five acre property near Sutton Fields in Celina gets commercial, residential zoning approval

A newly added 45-acre piece of land in Celina has been zoned to include commercial development and single family rental uses. During its Aug. 9 meeting, the Celina City Council approved the annexation and zoning of a piece of land in the southwest portion of the city. The land is adjacent to the Sutton Fields neighborhood and is located north of Parvin Road along FM 1385.
CELINA, TX
Mesquite News Roundup: Trash fees, DWI and more

As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks. Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.
MESQUITE, TX
Search underway for suspect in connection with Prosper shooting

Officials are searching for a 56-year-old man after finding a female victim who was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Prosper home on Wednesday. According to a town of Prosper press release, the Prosper Police Department responded to a call at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday involving a shooting on the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive and found a victim who had been shot multiple times while in her vehicle in the driveway of the home.
PROSPER, TX
Renovations continue throughout Allen ISD — Here's what's coming

Allen ISD is continuing its efforts in renovating schools throughout the district to enhance the look and efficiency of its facilities. At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock told the board about some of what the district has accomplished at its schools from the 2020 bond.
ALLEN, TX
Suspect sought in connection with Prosper shooting apprehended in New Jersey

The Prosper Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, the suspect sought in connection with a shooting in the Glenbrooke Estates neighborhood. A resident was shot while sitting in their car in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive Wednesday morning. The victim survived the attack and is recovering in a nearby hospital.
PROSPER, TX

