Latest update from 3 News Now | August 26 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, August 26, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Parvo-like illness possibly linked to at least 30 dog deaths in Michigan

DETROIT — State agencies are looking into a sickness that has reportedly killed more than two dozen dogs in Northern Michigan. The investigation is being led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinarians at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The illness presents like...
Adoption Option: Tang at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Tang! He is a 4-year-old Chow Chow. He came to Nebraska Humane Society with matted fur and, as a result, needed to be shaved. He will get back to his fluffy self soon enough. He is very reserved but would do best with a...
Nebraska football one day away from season opener in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland. (KMTV) — We are one day away from kickoff in Dublin, Ireland where the Huskers will square off against Northwestern—but before tomorrow's game, the team continues to prepare and have a little fun. Don't forget to tune in Friday night for our coverage of the Huskers...
