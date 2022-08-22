Read full article on original website
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 26 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, August 26, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Parvo-like illness possibly linked to at least 30 dog deaths in Michigan
DETROIT — State agencies are looking into a sickness that has reportedly killed more than two dozen dogs in Northern Michigan. The investigation is being led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinarians at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The illness presents like...
Adoption Option: Tang at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Tang! He is a 4-year-old Chow Chow. He came to Nebraska Humane Society with matted fur and, as a result, needed to be shaved. He will get back to his fluffy self soon enough. He is very reserved but would do best with a...
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha's football season hotspots for your next watch party
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Football season is upon us. And with it comes epic watch parties. You’re ready to throw an awesome gameday bash. The fridge is stocked with cold beverages, you have multiple TVs set up and you’ve got your lucky jersey on. But what about...
Nebraska football one day away from season opener in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ireland. (KMTV) — We are one day away from kickoff in Dublin, Ireland where the Huskers will square off against Northwestern—but before tomorrow's game, the team continues to prepare and have a little fun. Don't forget to tune in Friday night for our coverage of the Huskers...
