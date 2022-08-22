ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR Hits A 20-Year Low, But The Currency’s Reversal Could Be BTC’s Saving Grace, Analyst Says

EUR retains its trend of underperformance this year, with a significant influence from geopolitical tensions. Besides the euro, most of the financial system, including crypto, is in disarray; but the dollar has managed to keep its head up. In the wake of the euro’s recent decline, an analyst sees BTC’s strength in the currency’s trend reversal and a comeback from traditional stocks.
CANDYDEX Resets Token Price to $0.1, Commences Mega IDO Round

CANDYDEX ran its first IDO, which got a huge response from investors and the public at large. However, due to the ongoing bear market, the second round isn’t going so well, and investors have requested a reduction in the token price from $0.5 to $0.1. As a result, the...
Phemex: The Best Crypto Exchange for Learning and Earning

There are many things to learn in the vast cryptoverse. Because there are so many various concepts and ideas, it can seem like an overwhelming task to comprehend every aspect of the market. Even though it is impossible to learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies, making an effort to learn as much as possible determines whether your foray into the world of cryptocurrencies is successful or fraught with challenges.
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations

Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm

Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
Cardano’s Hoskinson Slams The US Treasury For Banning Tornado Cash

The US Treasury’s recent ban on notorious virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash has sparked a heated debate in the crypto sphere, with most crypto users- more so software developers- expressing their outrage against the move. Earlier this month, the US treasury sanctioned the Ethereum-based protocol and placed Ethereum addresses...
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs

Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
Cardano and Polygon Termed As “More Secure Than Solana” By Market Pundits

Security is an important aspect of a blockchain. In the development of a blockchain network, the network’s security is a significant requisite for its success and mainstream adoption. Consequently, all networks in the crypto space promise a level of security to attract users, including the self-acclaimed ‘ethereum killers’. However,...
How Uniswap, Binance, And Mehracki Are Leading The Way

Many factors make crypto appealing. The first is the financial aspect, which has the potential to improve your financial situation and make you a millionaire overnight. However, there is much more in its utility and various use cases, including inter-platform trading, virtual gaming and gaming assets, NFT sales, validating your art as a content creator, and memes. There is something for everyone, whatever it may be.
Israel Crypto Conference (ICC) is Returning With Twin Conferences in 2022

In 2022, the Israel Crypto Conference (ICC), the largest event of its kind, will return with a pair of conferences. Following the success of the December 2021 and May 2022 conferences, the Israel Cryptocurrency Conference (ICC) will return to Tel Aviv in September for a web3 developers conference, followed by the main Israel Cryptocurrency Conference in December.
Solana, Uniswap, And HUH Network: 3 Blockchain Projects With DEX Functionalities

Decentralized exchange (DEXs) platforms such as HUH Network (HUH Token) are among the fundamental building blocks of the DeFi ecosystem and are becoming increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space. The availability of user anonymity and trade execution speed make them highly appealing. In addition, several DEX platforms offer native tokens...
