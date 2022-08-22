Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
EUR Hits A 20-Year Low, But The Currency’s Reversal Could Be BTC’s Saving Grace, Analyst Says
EUR retains its trend of underperformance this year, with a significant influence from geopolitical tensions. Besides the euro, most of the financial system, including crypto, is in disarray; but the dollar has managed to keep its head up. In the wake of the euro’s recent decline, an analyst sees BTC’s strength in the currency’s trend reversal and a comeback from traditional stocks.
zycrypto.com
CANDYDEX Resets Token Price to $0.1, Commences Mega IDO Round
CANDYDEX ran its first IDO, which got a huge response from investors and the public at large. However, due to the ongoing bear market, the second round isn’t going so well, and investors have requested a reduction in the token price from $0.5 to $0.1. As a result, the...
zycrypto.com
UNCTAD Report Pegs India’s Crypto Adoption at 7.3%, Kicks off Debate about Regulation
A recent UNCTAD policy brief says every seventh person in India held a cryptocurrency in 2021, and the largescale adoption in absence of regulations poses risks of financial instability. Released on August 12, the UNCTAD report sparked a fresh debate about India’s crypto regulation bill that the government planned to...
zycrypto.com
Tether and Kraken Transparency Audits Aimed at Boosting Further Confidence Into The Crypto Markets
Tether Holdings Limited has released its June 2022 Assurance Consolidated Reserves Report. The debate on the reserves held by Tether has been ongoing, with Tether asserting that its tokens are pegged at 1-to-1 with a matching fiat currency and are backed 100% by Tether’s reserves. According to its latest...
RELATED PEOPLE
zycrypto.com
Phemex: The Best Crypto Exchange for Learning and Earning
There are many things to learn in the vast cryptoverse. Because there are so many various concepts and ideas, it can seem like an overwhelming task to comprehend every aspect of the market. Even though it is impossible to learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies, making an effort to learn as much as possible determines whether your foray into the world of cryptocurrencies is successful or fraught with challenges.
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
zycrypto.com
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm
Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Slams The US Treasury For Banning Tornado Cash
The US Treasury’s recent ban on notorious virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash has sparked a heated debate in the crypto sphere, with most crypto users- more so software developers- expressing their outrage against the move. Earlier this month, the US treasury sanctioned the Ethereum-based protocol and placed Ethereum addresses...
zycrypto.com
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
zycrypto.com
Cardano and Polygon Termed As “More Secure Than Solana” By Market Pundits
Security is an important aspect of a blockchain. In the development of a blockchain network, the network’s security is a significant requisite for its success and mainstream adoption. Consequently, all networks in the crypto space promise a level of security to attract users, including the self-acclaimed ‘ethereum killers’. However,...
zycrypto.com
How Uniswap, Binance, And Mehracki Are Leading The Way
Many factors make crypto appealing. The first is the financial aspect, which has the potential to improve your financial situation and make you a millionaire overnight. However, there is much more in its utility and various use cases, including inter-platform trading, virtual gaming and gaming assets, NFT sales, validating your art as a content creator, and memes. There is something for everyone, whatever it may be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Israel Crypto Conference (ICC) is Returning With Twin Conferences in 2022
In 2022, the Israel Crypto Conference (ICC), the largest event of its kind, will return with a pair of conferences. Following the success of the December 2021 and May 2022 conferences, the Israel Cryptocurrency Conference (ICC) will return to Tel Aviv in September for a web3 developers conference, followed by the main Israel Cryptocurrency Conference in December.
zycrypto.com
Solana, Uniswap, And HUH Network: 3 Blockchain Projects With DEX Functionalities
Decentralized exchange (DEXs) platforms such as HUH Network (HUH Token) are among the fundamental building blocks of the DeFi ecosystem and are becoming increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space. The availability of user anonymity and trade execution speed make them highly appealing. In addition, several DEX platforms offer native tokens...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Reveals State of 3 Critical Indicators to Trigger the Long-Awaited Vasil Upgrade
Cardano is putting in extra efforts to ensure the smooth rollout of the much-anticipated Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Slated to occur much earlier in the past, the upgrade has seen a lot of delays due to new realities. As concerns of bugs abound, the Cardano team attempts to update the community on the progress of the rollout.
Comments / 0