ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/22/2022

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hR006SO00

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy.

The S&P 500 shed 2.1% Monday, its biggest drop since mid-June. Some 95% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 90.49 points, or 2.1%, to 4,137.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643.13 points, or 1.9%, to 33,063.61.

The Nasdaq fell 323.64 points, or 2.5%, to 12,381.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 41.60 points, or 2.1%, to 1,915.74.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 628.19 points, or 13.2%.

The Dow is down 3,274.69 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,263.40 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 329.57 points, or 14.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Index#Stock Indexes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

802K+
Followers
173K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy