Nashville, TN

Millersville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Millersville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
WSMV

Woman charged in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a woman for the stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Stacey Frost was arguing with a man when it escalated. Frost ended up stabbing the man, who then crossed the street, leaving a trail of blood behind him.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

