FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Nashville teen back in jail for third time in two months, facing 14 new charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old arrested this week is behind bars again for the third time in two months, Metro Police report. Calvin Howse Jr. is facing 14 new criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession, and assault against police officers.
Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run
A pedestrian died Thursday afternoon following a suspected hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Dr. in Nashville.
fox17.com
Metro Police arrest woman after shooting vehicle, person during drug deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An admitted drug dealer was taken into custody for shooting at a vehicle and injuring someone during a drug deal outside a convenience store at 198 Haywood Lane Wednesday night. The suspect, 42-year-old Charlene McMutery told detectives that she met the victim at the gas...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Continue Investigation into Alleged Aggravated Assault Incident
(SMYRNA, TENN.) In Smyrna, police continue to investigate an incident that was reported on August 14, 2022, at 9:40 in the evening. On that Sunday, the Smyrna Police responded to a possible aggravated assault at the Kwik Sak store, located at 1219 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna, TN. While details of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
WSMV
Authorities charge suspects in West Creek High School shots fired case
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials provided an update Monday regarding the shots fired response at a West Creek High School football game on August 19. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity in the high school parking lot. The activity quickly escalated and resulted in...
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
WSMV
Woman charged in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a woman for the stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Stacey Frost was arguing with a man when it escalated. Frost ended up stabbing the man, who then crossed the street, leaving a trail of blood behind him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
Tennessee woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
fox17.com
Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
Suspects charged in relation to shooting at Clarksville football game
Two suspects have been arrested and a juvenile detained Tuesday after shots were fired at a West Creek High School football game in Montgomery County on Aug. 19.
wgnsradio.com
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
WSMV
Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
fox17.com
One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
‘Heartbroken’: Teachers remember a 13-year-old boy who was shot in South Nashville
Police are investigating whether or not it was an accidental shooting. As of Thursday, no charges have been filed.
WSMV
Body found in Hermitage, police investigating
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
wgnsradio.com
Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
