3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
To The Contrary
To The Contrary

A panel of professional women discuss current affairs issues in the context of gender.
Journalist George Chidi shares updates on Young Slime Life RICO case
On the Thursday edition of “Closer Look,” journalist George Chidi discusses the ongoing investigation surrounding the indictment of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Both Jeffery Lamar Williams and Sergio Giavanni Kitchens — known professionally as Young Thug and Gunna, respectively — have been denied bond following their arrests, along with several other suspects accused of RICO law violations and affiliation with Young Slime Life.
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom
Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Meet the woman who repeatedly risked her life and freedom to liberate others from slavery.
Atlanta Workshop Players offers free industry workshop for inspiring actors
Atlanta’s booming film industry has become a home for both emerging and established actors. The nonprofit organization Atlanta Workshop Players foresaw this growth 40 years ago and opened its doors to educate kids and adults in the industry. On Saturday, Aug. 27, they’re hosting a free industry workshop for those hoping to enter into a film career. Atlanta Workshop Players executive director Lynn Stallings joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about how this weekend’s free event can prepare prospective and developing actors.
Becoming Frederick Douglass
Becoming Frederick Douglass

Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the nation's most influential leaders.
Annual Summer Shade Festival brings community together and helps fund Grant Park Conservancy
After two years of cancellations, this summer has felt more like a normal season of togetherness at outdoor concerts and festivals. Grant Park Summer Shade Festival returns Saturday and Sunday with music, artists, street markets and local food vendors celebrating the historic Atlanta park and neighborhood. Southern Feed Store presents the event, and it benefits the Grant Park Conservancy. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by the conservatory director Michelle Blackmon, festival coordinator Alisa Chambers, and Josh Irwin of the band Mermaid Motor Lounge. He will play at the festival Saturday afternoon.
Nonprofit law firm to pay Atlanta residents to come to town hall meetings
An advocacy group and non-profit law firm say they will pay Atlanta residents to participate in their town halls on policing. The Southern Center for Human Rights created the ‘Use of Force’ project to get residents engaged in Atlanta policing, from resource allocation to violence, in all six of the city’s zones.
'On a $5 dollar burger, maybe you make 50 cents': Atlanta restaurants balance beefing-up prices and keeping customers
All the way down to the ketchup for your fries, going out for that burger has gotten more expensive. But how much more?. That depends on how much finessing a restaurant owner can do. But they’re restaurateurs, not magicians. For the latest in our “Pretty Penny” series about what...
Federal officials finalizing cleanup plans for West Atlanta lead contamination
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing its final cleanup plan for the Superfund site encompassing West Atlanta neighborhoods that are contaminated with lead. About 2,000 properties in English Avenue and Vine City are included in the area of the Westside Lead Superfund Site. Lead, which is especially dangerous for children, has been found at dangerously high levels in some yards there.
