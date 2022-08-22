ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

To The Contrary

A panel of professional women discuss current affairs issues in the context of gender. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Journalist George Chidi shares updates on Young Slime Life RICO case

On the Thursday edition of “Closer Look,” journalist George Chidi discusses the ongoing investigation surrounding the indictment of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Both Jeffery Lamar Williams and Sergio Giavanni Kitchens — known professionally as Young Thug and Gunna, respectively — have been denied bond following their arrests, along with several other suspects accused of RICO law violations and affiliation with Young Slime Life.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

PBS NewsHour

WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Meet the woman who repeatedly risked her life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta Workshop Players offers free industry workshop for inspiring actors

Atlanta’s booming film industry has become a home for both emerging and established actors. The nonprofit organization Atlanta Workshop Players foresaw this growth 40 years ago and opened its doors to educate kids and adults in the industry. On Saturday, Aug. 27, they’re hosting a free industry workshop for those hoping to enter into a film career. Atlanta Workshop Players executive director Lynn Stallings joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about how this weekend’s free event can prepare prospective and developing actors.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Becoming Frederick Douglass

Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the nation’s most influential leaders. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Annual Summer Shade Festival brings community together and helps fund Grant Park Conservancy

After two years of cancellations, this summer has felt more like a normal season of togetherness at outdoor concerts and festivals. Grant Park Summer Shade Festival returns Saturday and Sunday with music, artists, street markets and local food vendors celebrating the historic Atlanta park and neighborhood. Southern Feed Store presents the event, and it benefits the Grant Park Conservancy. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by the conservatory director Michelle Blackmon, festival coordinator Alisa Chambers, and Josh Irwin of the band Mermaid Motor Lounge. He will play at the festival Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Nonprofit law firm to pay Atlanta residents to come to town hall meetings

An advocacy group and non-profit law firm say they will pay Atlanta residents to participate in their town halls on policing. The Southern Center for Human Rights created the ‘Use of Force’ project to get residents engaged in Atlanta policing, from resource allocation to violence, in all six of the city’s zones.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamia
Person
Angie Stone
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Adele
wabe.org

Federal officials finalizing cleanup plans for West Atlanta lead contamination

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing its final cleanup plan for the Superfund site encompassing West Atlanta neighborhoods that are contaminated with lead. About 2,000 properties in English Avenue and Vine City are included in the area of the Westside Lead Superfund Site. Lead, which is especially dangerous for children, has been found at dangerously high levels in some yards there.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy