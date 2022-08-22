Read full article on original website
Temporary special deputy appointed to support improvements inside King County correctional facilities
Megan Pedersen is stepping into the role of temporary special deputy to the executive in order to support the implementation of improvement inside King County correctional facilities, Executive Dow Constantine announced on Aug.t 26. Pedersen’s appointment is in response to ongoing impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has on people in custody...
King County Councilmember requests audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is calling for audits of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to begin next year. In a letter to King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson, Dunn requested that the Auditor’s Office add both financial and performance audits of the Authority to the Auditor’s 2023 Work Program.
No school: Kent teachers’ strike begins Thursday, Aug. 25
The start of the 2022-2023 school year in the Kent School District will be delayed due to a teachers’ strike over a contract dispute. Superintendent Israel Vela announced Wednesday, Aug. 24 on the school district website that the scheduled start of school on Thursday, Aug. 25 will be delayed due to the strike.
Two shootings on Kent’s East Hill within 2 hours of each other
Two men were shot and injured on the East Hill in Kent within about two hours and 2 miles of each other in apparent separate incidents. Both shootings were early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. A 33-year-old man, of unincorporated King County but with a Kent address, was...
Seattle man arrested in Kent charged for possessing a ghost gun, drugs
A Seattle man was charged federally with four federal felonies connected to his possession of a so-called “ghost gun” and drugs in a stolen vehicle found in Kent. Jade B. Irey was arrested at an auto parts store on March 24 in Kent, according to an Aug. 24 U.S. Department of Justice press release. He was brought into federal custody on Aug. 23. He made his initial appearance Aug. 24 in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
Day 2 of Kent teachers’ strike: No school on Friday, Aug. 26
There will be no school on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Kent School District as a teachers’ union strike continues into day two without a contract agreement. “After negotiating into the night, Wednesday, Aug. 24, our negotiation teams continued the mediation process Thursday morning and will continue as long as it takes to reach an agreement,” according to a district statement Thursday evening that announced there would no school on Friday.
State trooper shoots driver in Federal Way
A Washington State Patrol trooper non-fatally shot a 34-year-old driver in Federal Way on Wednesday evening, Aug. 24 after that driver got into an altercation and reportedly struck another vehicle during an attempted traffic stop, according to law enforcement sources. The shooting occurred at 7:53 p.m. in the 34800 block...
House fire displaces family near Kentridge High School
A house fire Monday evening, Aug. 22 displaced a Kent family in the 12200 block of SE 206th Street, northwest of Kentridge High School. Firefighters responded at about 6:18 p.m., according to Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. Six fire department units and four support units responded, including Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority, King County Medic One and Zone 3 Fire Cadets.
Rainier Youth Choirs brings on new middle school choir director
Jackie Grant, of Maple Valley, is the new director of Rainier Youth Choirs middle school choir. Rainier Youth Choirs, in its 16th season and based in Covington, attracts members from Auburn, Burien, Covington, Des Moines, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kent, Maple Valley, Puyallup, Renton, Snoqualmie and Sumner. The middle school...
