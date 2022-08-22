There will be no school on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Kent School District as a teachers’ union strike continues into day two without a contract agreement. “After negotiating into the night, Wednesday, Aug. 24, our negotiation teams continued the mediation process Thursday morning and will continue as long as it takes to reach an agreement,” according to a district statement Thursday evening that announced there would no school on Friday.

