'Goodnight Mommy': Release Date, Trailer Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
The remake of the Austrian psychological horror film, Goodnight Mommy, is just around the corner, and it's heading to Prime Video. Written and directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, the original film garnered critical raves and prestigious awards including a nomination for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival, the European Cinematographer Award at the 2015 European Film Awards, and five awards at the 2016 Austrian Film Awards including Best Feature Film and Best Director. With all these outstanding achievements, it certainly became a niche film that gave people something to talk about.
Ethan Hawke Voices The Dark Knight in New 'Batwheels' Clip
Ethan Hawke is Batman in a new clip from the upcoming animated series Batwheels, as he races against the Joker on the rain-slicked, CG streets of Gotham City. Fittingly for the vehicular nature of the series, it displays the abilities of both the Batmobile and the Joker's gaudily-decorated van. In...
How to Watch 'Bad Sisters': Where Is the Comedy Thriller Streaming?
Looking for another dark comedy to watch next? The new series Bad Sisters blends the sister bond concept with a tragic (and suspicious death). Writer and actress Sharon Horgan drew inspiration for her latest project from a popular Flemish show called Clan, which also addresses a group of five sisters who plot the murder of their brother-in-law. While the group tries to put their plan into action, they run through many unforeseen challenges. If this vengeful tale piques your interest, here's a guide to where you can watch the series and what other shows you can check out later with a similar sense of humor.
'Pinocchio' Trailer Showcases Classic Imagery With a New Twist
A new trailer for Disney's remake of Pinocchio has been released which showcases familiar classic imagery that fans may recognize, while also giving the story a new live-action twist. The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 8. The trailer opens with a narration by Stromboli, played in the film...
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
‘Resident Evil’ Cancelled at Netflix After One Season
Despite the success of the video games, Netflix's Resident Evil series will not be continuing. The streamer has announced that the series, starring Ella Balinska, Paola Núñez, Lance Reddick, and Adeline Rudolph, among others, has been canceled after just one season. The show, which followed two split timelines during an outbreak of a deadly virus, received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, and overall did not seem to live up to the legacy of the survival horror video game series that premiered in 1996 and continues to do gangbusters with its sequels to this day.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Why the Kelly or Karen Mystery Doesn't Really Matter
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which has recently wrapped its first season — takes us to Millwood, Pennsylvania: a town haunted by the events of the past. Starring Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant, our new Liars are faced with imminent danger as a masked assailant is stalking them and killing the people around them. Meanwhile, the Liars are tasked with discovering the truth about the long-forgotten death of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo), a girl who committed suicide over two decades prior with direct ties to their mothers, as they realize the identity of the person masquerading about as “A” is tied to this mystery.
How to Watch 'Me Time': Where to Stream the Kevin Hart / Mark Wahlberg Comedy
Stay-at-home parents have full-time jobs that, unlike the normal 9 to 5, don't work in any official personal breaks. So it's the opportunity of a lifetime when one person steals the chance of a kid-free week or even weekend. Typically, that time serves to be quiet, calm, and restful. In the case of this crazy new summer comedy, a weekend without a man's family turns out to be the exact opposite.
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
'Wednesday' Featurette Highlights Jenna Ortega's Origin Story as the Addams' Troubled Daughter
As the internet has pointed out, 2022 is the year that’s bringing goth back. First, we had The Batman starring Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as an outcast and a loner, and recently The Sandman brought together a world where death is literally a character. As all good things come in threes, it’s time we gear up to watch Wednesday – AKA the classic outsider. The series will center around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is moved to a new school and does her best (or worst) to make the Addams family proud.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Sees June and Serena Going Head to Head
Today is a blessed day for fans of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. After teasing fans with a short teaser trailer last month, the streamer has released the official trailer for the show's upcoming fifth season. It brings viewers back into the dystopian world of the show, showcasing the intense ramifications of June's actions.
How to Watch 'Samaritan': Where to Stream the Sylvester Stallone Superhero Film
Who can say no to a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone? In the new film Samaritan, The Italian Stallion stars as the eponymous retired superhero who is trying to keep a low profile as his city falls to ruins around him. His young neighbor Sam, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, quickly suspects his identity though and tries to persuade him to once again step up to save Granite City.
‘See’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Epic Sci-Fi Series
Returning to AppleTV+ for its third and final season, is a science fiction drama following a dystopian world where humankind has lost its ability to see. Ever since a deadly virus wiped out most of mankind in the early twenty-first century, the Earth’s remaining survivors and distant descendants must cope with the loss of their sight.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Walmart Release Delivers Epic Artwork [Exclusive]
Collider is pleased to reveal Walmart's exclusive box art for the Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Thor: Love and Thunder. The limited edition release also comes with an enamel pin of the fracture Mjölnir, Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) former magical hammer, which has passed on to his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the God of Thunder’s latest cosmic adventure.
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
'The Boys' Season 4 Stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Share Images From Set
It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.
'Batman: Caped Crusader': Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu Are Interested in Acquiring Cancelled HBO Max Series
Competition is already fierce for the highly anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader. After Warner Bros. Discovery scratched the animated series from its HBO Max lineup, production continued in the hopes of shopping it to other streamers in order to get more for the series than their own platform would provide. Fans likely won't have to worry about the show finding a home, as, per The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu are all in hot pursuit of the series.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner to Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ for Netflix
The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman and his producing banner Irish Cowboy signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that includes a TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, the beloved open-world action-adventure game. Blackman’s new deal also sets his involvement in a thriller event series set on the International Space Station, Orbital.
Kate Hudson Takes on the Supernatural in 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' Trailer
A new transgressive fantasy by acclaimed writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour titled Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon has recently received an official trailer. The film will tell the story of a young woman with powers who escapes from a mental institution and links up with a grifting single mother. Kate Hudson plays the single mother, while Jun Jong Seo, Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein, and Evan Whitten round out the rest of the cast.
