'House of the Dragon': A Guide to the Dragons in Westeros
Editor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon.It’s safe to say that there is much more dragon content coming from HBO in the very near future. Although Game of Thrones fans had to wait until Season 5 to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride a dragon, the House of the Dragon pilot “Heirs of the Dragon” opened with a sweeping shot of one of Westeros’ winged creatures flying through King’s Landing. If the teaser trailers have indicated anything so far, it's that we are bound to see these dragons coming into conflict with each other.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Early Reactions Call It a Breathtaking Spectacle
An eagle told us that the early reviews are in, and as we gear up to return to Middle-Earth, we now know what to expect to find once we finally press play on the first two episodes of Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power – or watch them on the big screen, as some people will. The prequel series centers around Middle-Earth’s Second Age, meaning that the story is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The show will chronicle the rise of Sauron and the early life of some fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).
'Batman: Caped Crusader': Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu Are Interested in Acquiring Cancelled HBO Max Series
Competition is already fierce for the highly anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader. After Warner Bros. Discovery scratched the animated series from its HBO Max lineup, production continued in the hopes of shopping it to other streamers in order to get more for the series than their own platform would provide. Fans likely won't have to worry about the show finding a home, as, per The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu are all in hot pursuit of the series.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
Christina Ricci Talks ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 and Misty’s Confidence in Herself
Even though there’s a lot to dish out with Christina Ricci when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming – and highly anticipated – series Wednesday, based on the Addams Family universe, we at Collider couldn't sit down with the two-time Emmy nominee and not talk about Yellowjackets. In the acclaimed Showtime series, Ricci took on one of the most surprising roles: A girl whose obsession with crime, blades and blood became shockingly useful after she survived a plane crash – but also took a huge psychological toll on her while growing up.
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Sees June and Serena Going Head to Head
Today is a blessed day for fans of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. After teasing fans with a short teaser trailer last month, the streamer has released the official trailer for the show's upcoming fifth season. It brings viewers back into the dystopian world of the show, showcasing the intense ramifications of June's actions.
Titania Defaces 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Ads in New Promo
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has some strong marketing game! In a new tweet, the official account of the show has shared a new glimpse at a Jameela Jamil’s villainous character, Titania. In a video shot alongside a busy street, she is seen messing with posters of She-Hulk – real ones put up to promote the show — putting up her own pictures over the superhero's and spray-painting her own name over hers in a display of jealousy. Interestingly, the promo was quote-tweeted by Titania’s in-universe Twitter profile, whose bio reads, “Influencer. Icon. Global lifestyle brand.”
From 'Skins' to 'Nope': 10 Daniel Kaluuya Performances That Are Worth The Watch
Born to Ugandan parents in Camden, London, Daniel Kaluuya experienced many difficulties growing up. Despite being in a Catholic school where the majority of the students were Black, Kaluuya felt singled out and didn't feel like part of a community until he was introduced to the world of theatre. After writing his first play at nine years old, he became more invested in the world of acting and started taking improvising classes at the Anna Scher Theatre.
How to Watch 'Mo': Where to Stream the Dramedy Series
Representation is at its peak on screen, and the upcoming show Mo is no exception. The brainchild of comedians Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show portrays the title character navigating through his hurdles as he tries to make ends meet, and at the same time, living as a refugee in the U.S. without proper citizenship. On top of all of that, he bears the responsibility of maintaining relationships with his dynamic family and his girlfriend. Tackling the issues of race, identity, and the quintessential American dream, Mo’s comedic elements will have you laughing, but its dramatic plotline will get you crying.
‘Resident Evil’ Cancelled at Netflix After One Season
Despite the success of the video games, Netflix's Resident Evil series will not be continuing. The streamer has announced that the series, starring Ella Balinska, Paola Núñez, Lance Reddick, and Adeline Rudolph, among others, has been canceled after just one season. The show, which followed two split timelines during an outbreak of a deadly virus, received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, and overall did not seem to live up to the legacy of the survival horror video game series that premiered in 1996 and continues to do gangbusters with its sequels to this day.
'Wednesday' Featurette Highlights Jenna Ortega's Origin Story as the Addams' Troubled Daughter
As the internet has pointed out, 2022 is the year that’s bringing goth back. First, we had The Batman starring Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as an outcast and a loner, and recently The Sandman brought together a world where death is literally a character. As all good things come in threes, it’s time we gear up to watch Wednesday – AKA the classic outsider. The series will center around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is moved to a new school and does her best (or worst) to make the Addams family proud.
How To Watch 'The Invitation': Is the Vampire Film in Theaters?
In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.
'Ghostober' Lineup IncludesTwo New Eli Roth Series and 'Ghost Hunter' Return
It’s hard to believe that summer is already coming to a close, but that means the Halloween season is about to commence. This also means that all the major networks and streamers are starting to announce their killer lineups for the spookiest time of year. This includes Discovery who has just released their 2022 Ghostober schedule across all their networks.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Galadriel's Role in Middle-earth History, Explained
The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power tells an epic story that fans of Peter Jackson’s films may already be familiar with. Prime Video's new adventure series takes place during Sauron’s first rise to power, in the Second Age of Middle Earth. Sauron’s creation of the One Ring, and his eventual defeat on the fiery battlefields of Mount Doom, is featured within the iconic opening sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
How to Watch 'Samaritan': Where to Stream the Sylvester Stallone Superhero Film
Who can say no to a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone? In the new film Samaritan, The Italian Stallion stars as the eponymous retired superhero who is trying to keep a low profile as his city falls to ruins around him. His young neighbor Sam, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, quickly suspects his identity though and tries to persuade him to once again step up to save Granite City.
Who Is 'The Rings of Power's Big Bad? The History of Sauron, Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set within the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth universe. Although this is an era that has been hinted at in the opening flashback sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the series will tell the full story of the first War of the Ring. The armies of men, elves, and dwarves unite to defeat the ultimate enemy: Sauron. Before he became the monolithic eye perched on the top of Mount Doom, Sauron took on a mortal form.
