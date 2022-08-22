Read full article on original website
Ethan Hawke Voices The Dark Knight in New 'Batwheels' Clip
Ethan Hawke is Batman in a new clip from the upcoming animated series Batwheels, as he races against the Joker on the rain-slicked, CG streets of Gotham City. Fittingly for the vehicular nature of the series, it displays the abilities of both the Batmobile and the Joker's gaudily-decorated van. In...
How To Watch 'The Invitation': Is the Vampire Film in Theaters?
In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
How to Watch 'Samaritan': Where to Stream the Sylvester Stallone Superhero Film
Who can say no to a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone? In the new film Samaritan, The Italian Stallion stars as the eponymous retired superhero who is trying to keep a low profile as his city falls to ruins around him. His young neighbor Sam, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, quickly suspects his identity though and tries to persuade him to once again step up to save Granite City.
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
'Goodnight Mommy': Release Date, Trailer Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
The remake of the Austrian psychological horror film, Goodnight Mommy, is just around the corner, and it's heading to Prime Video. Written and directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, the original film garnered critical raves and prestigious awards including a nomination for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival, the European Cinematographer Award at the 2015 European Film Awards, and five awards at the 2016 Austrian Film Awards including Best Feature Film and Best Director. With all these outstanding achievements, it certainly became a niche film that gave people something to talk about.
'Pinocchio' Trailer Showcases Classic Imagery With a New Twist
A new trailer for Disney's remake of Pinocchio has been released which showcases familiar classic imagery that fans may recognize, while also giving the story a new live-action twist. The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 8. The trailer opens with a narration by Stromboli, played in the film...
'Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Pleads With Warner Bros. Discovery to Restore the Cancelled Movie
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino posted an emotional public letter in which she pleads with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov to revert the company’s decision to shelve the DC Extended Universe movie. Aquino published her letter on Twitter after learning about the funeral screenings being held on the Warner Bros. lot.
‘Hellraiser’ Remake Teaser Trailer Shows First Footage of Pinhead
Hulu's reimagining of Clive Barker's horrifying depiction of hell on earth, Hellraiser, will officially debut on the streamer on October 7 as part of the annual Huluween celebration of all things horror. Hulu has also released a brief teaser for the film, announcing the release date. The reboot is said to depict the iconic puzzle box falling into the hands of a young woman dealing with addiction, who will have to face off against the infamous cenobites. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is stepping in for Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the leader of the cenobites. Bradley portrayed Pinhead in a total of eight movies. Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass round out the rest of the cast.
Matt Shakman Exits 'Star Trek' Movie
Director Matt Shakman, who was tapped to direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount has dropped out of the project. This film would have been the fourth in the series following Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, first introduced in 2009's Star Trek. The news comes as Marvel announced Shakman was in talks to direct their new Fantastic Four movie.
Shudder's 'V/H/S/99' Receives an Unsettling Official Poster From Creepy Duck Design
An official poster for Shudder's V/H/S/99, the fifth film in the successful indie horror franchise, has just dropped. Like the previous V/H/S films, V/H/S/99 is a found-footage anthology film that will consist of several short horror tales from a slew of different directors, as well as a wraparound story involving a sleazy teen. This installment of V/H/S will be the first to not see the return of any directors who are franchise regulars. Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter will all serve as directors for V/H/S/99.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The Importance of Elrond in Middle Earth
It seemed for the longest time that no one but Peter Jackson could tell a story within J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth universe. Although Guillermo del Toro was briefly involved with the inception of The Hobbit films, it was ultimately Jackson who helmed the trilogy. However, early reactions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power suggest that showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have delivered a spectacle worthy of Amazon’s costly investment.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Djinn and All Who Knew Him
George Miller is a genius. Most audiences might recognize him as the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, the insanely spectacular 2015 mega-blockbuster that scored $375 million in box office receipts and garnered an impressive ten Academy Award nominations including for Best Picture. It is easy to forget that Miller has also given us such tender and heartfelt films as Babe: Pig in the City and Happy Feet, showing just how versatile he is as a filmmaker and storyteller. Miller continues to surprise audiences with the fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which looks just as subversive and wildly entertaining as we've come to expect from the Mad Max mastermind.
10 Highest Grossing Martial Arts Movies of the Last 10 Years
Although martial arts movies still have their dedicated fan base, for the most part, the genre has had a disappointing decade at the box office. Only a handful of martial arts movies since 2012 have grossed over $50m worldwide. By contrast, between 2000 and 2011, Rush Hour 2, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Karate Kid and the Kill Bill movies all grossed over $180m each.
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
'Confess, Fletch' Trailer Has Jon Hamm Bringing Chevy Chase's Original Character Back to Life
It’s time to dust off your old VHS tapes because a character that came alive in them is officially making a comeback. Confess, Fletch is an upcoming comedy starring Jon Hamm (Mad Men). As it was announced last year, the Emmy winner was taking over the quick-witted character that was made famous by Chevy Chase (Community) in 1985’s Fletch. In both versions, Fletch is an investigative reporter that chases a big lead and gets caught up in a web of conflict and mystery. The follow-up story - and third overall - is set to premiere in mid-September.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner to Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ for Netflix
The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman and his producing banner Irish Cowboy signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that includes a TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, the beloved open-world action-adventure game. Blackman’s new deal also sets his involvement in a thriller event series set on the International Space Station, Orbital.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
'Road House' Remake Casts Darren Barnet and JD Pardo Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal
As the production of the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House, a remake of the 1989 cult classic action flick, ramps up in the Dominican Republic, the movie has added four new names to the cast. Per Deadline, Darren Barnet, JD Pardo, Joaquim de Almeida, and Kevin Carroll all have boarded the new movie.
Kate Hudson Takes on the Supernatural in 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' Trailer
A new transgressive fantasy by acclaimed writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour titled Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon has recently received an official trailer. The film will tell the story of a young woman with powers who escapes from a mental institution and links up with a grifting single mother. Kate Hudson plays the single mother, while Jun Jong Seo, Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein, and Evan Whitten round out the rest of the cast.
