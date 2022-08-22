Read full article on original website
Retailers say shoppers are making fewer purchases but inflation means they pay more
The latest report cards from top U.S. retailers show shoppers are making fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores. But when they check out, they tend to spend more because things cost more. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Shoppers are making fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores, but when they do...
The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds
Emma Donoghue tends to write about people in a tough spot. Her bestselling novel "Room" centered on a mother and her son in a forced imprisonment. In her new novel, "Haven," three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island. They land on a place called the Great Skellig. It's a real island that Donoghue actually boated past several years ago.
People are gathering for the Fed's annual meeting in Jackson Hole
Audio will be available later today. The markets are watching as the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Wyoming. NPR's A Martinez talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution for a preview.
Japan is urging its youth to drink more alcohol
The government of Japan is trying to get young adults to drink more alcohol, this to boost tax revenues. Japan's alcohol consumption has been on the decline for decades. The new campaign arrives with some controversy, as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports. ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: The campaign is dubbed Sake Viva....
Outside Hong Kong there's something unexpected: free-roaming animals
Just outside the city of Hong Kong is a jungle with free-roaming animals you might not expect to find. NPR's John Ruwitch reports on one woman's mission to save them. JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's hard to envision feral cows when you're in the city of Hong Kong. But hoof it onto a ferry to the south side of an island called Lantau that's also part of Hong Kong a half-hour away...
Could air conditioning help prevent extreme violence in prisons? Research suggests so
New research documents what many have long believed: that heat can lead to extreme violence in prisons. Some now want cooling zones or air conditioning installed to help staff and those incarcerated. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. To keep our cool this summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more...
For some in the Gaza Strip, summer tastes like a baby watermelon cooked over flames
What does summer tastes like around the world? Watermelon for a lot of us. In the Gaza Strip, there is a watermelon delicacy that NPR's Daniel Estrin wanted to try, so he did, and he sent us this postcard. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: There's an aura of intrigue surrounding this dish....
Schools across the country offer teachers more money to staff their classrooms
Iowa's largest school district is offering a big incentive to address teacher shortages. Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Imagine going shopping for school supplies only to find the store shelves are empty. No backpacks. No...
Flight delays and poor customer service are at unacceptable levels, Buttigieg says
With millions of Americans preparing to fly over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is urging airlines to step up their game so travelers aren't stranded. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. If you've tried flying anywhere this summer, there's a fair chance your flight was delayed or even...
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand
Last week, a deadline passed for the seven states that use the Colorado River to get the federal government a regional conservation plan. Some are criticizing the feds lack of enforcement action. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states that rely on it for water and...
Largest U.S. auto market is moving away from the internal combustion engine
The largest auto market in the U.S. is stepping away from the internal combustion engine. Regulators are expected to approve a plan today to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars in California by 2035. NPR's Nathan Rott reports the move could have widespread effects on the auto industry and also on climate change.
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
Moviepass is back after its bankruptcy. The CEO says this time will be different
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with MoviePass co-founder and CEO Stacy Spikes about the return of the service after its bankruptcy in 2020. Any movie, any theater, anytime you want for 10 bucks a month - that was a sales pitch of subscription service MoviePass back in 2017, and millions signed up. Now, if that all sounds too good to be true, it's because it was. The company burned through millions of dollars and went bankrupt in 2020. But now they're back. And CEO and co-founder Stacy Spikes says this time will be different. Our co-host Leila Fadel asked him how.
By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California
Today California officials approved a plan to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. California is the largest auto market in the U.S. It could set the standard for other states to follow. Kevin Stark with member station KQED is here with details. Hey, Kevin. KEVIN STARK,...
California's phasing out of gas-powered cars will require infrastructure changes
California is changing the game. The state is adopting what is believed to be the world's most ambitious plan to phase out gas-powered cars. By 2035, new cars sold in California must be powered by electricity or hydrogen. Margo Oge is a former director of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and she joins us from Los Angeles.
A family looks for answers into why so many of them develop Alzheimer's disease
In some families, Alzheimer's seems inevitable. KAREN DOUTHITT: Your grandmother has it. Your mom has it. Your uncle has it. Your aunts have it. Your cousin has it. I always assumed that I would have it. MARTINEZ: NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on three sisters who wanted to know why Alzheimer's...
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
We're going to get another view on this issue now. Wisdom Cole is the national director of the NAACP's Youth and College Division, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being with us. WISDOM COLE: Thanks for having me. MARTIN: You have called student debt a racial...
Wake up and smell the fraud
There's nothing worse, as an online shopper, than paying for something and not getting it. It makes us pay extra close attention to pictures, zooming in to inspect the details. It fuels our distrust of random sellers. And it can give online shopping, especially peer-to-peer shopping, this unsettling, unsavory feeling.
After 4 decades in the classroom, a Texas teacher is keeping history alive
Nelva Williamson, a Houston public school history teacher, didn't think she'd end up in the classroom — even though her mom was a teacher. She tells her son about how her love of learning began. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Time now for StoryCorps. Today, we'll hear from a public school...
