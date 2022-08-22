Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Another spin in the crypto sanctions twister
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days
Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
POLITICO
The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
POLITICO
The China scam calls just won’t die
Hi, China Watchers. I’m Nicolle Liu, a Hong Kong journalist who arrived in the United States a year ago. I’ve been interning with POLITICO on China Watcher for the past few months, and I’m delighted to be your guest host today, with Phelim Kine taking a short family vacation. Big shoes to fill, but don’t worry: We’ll be back to regular programming on Sept. 8 after China Watcher takes a summer break next week.
Document reveals identity of donors who secretly funded Nikki Haley’s political nonprofit
An unredacted tax return filed by Nikki Haley’s nonprofit shows that the group’s funders include a wealthy New Jersey family and some of the GOP’s biggest donors.
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
POLITICO
For Chuck Schumer, today's student debt relief announcement capped nearly two years of lobbying Joe Biden on the issue.
"The fact that the president has done this means that opens the door to do more as well," Schumer said. What happened: Many Democrats are taking some credit for President Joe Biden's announcement of sweeping student loan relief for millions of people Wednesday. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told POLITICO Wednesday he’s pretty sure that his nearly two years of pitches to Biden brought it over the finish line.
The USA Isn’t a ‘Banana Republic’ for Investigating Trump — Just Look at the Data
Plenty of healthy democracies have held their leaders accountable under the law. John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2. Shortly after the FBI executed a search...
A Putin Critic Fell from a Building in Washington. Was It Really a Suicide?
D.C. police say they don’t suspect foul play. Fellow activists are incensed. And the city where it happened is barely paying attention.
Ro Khanna’s Apology Tour. And Why Trump Voters Love It.
The congressman from Silicon Valley is pressure-testing a message that he thinks could save the Democratic party in the industrial Midwest.
POLITICO
Mostly cloudy in Jackson Hole
IRS will refund $1.2B in late-filing penalties
The IRS will refund $1.2 billion in penalties to 1.6 million individual and business taxpayers who were fined for not filing tax or information returns on time for 2019 and 2020, as the pandemic disrupted the economy and led to a pileup of unprocessed returns at the agency. The penalty...
Biden announces new head of Secret Service
Kimberly Cheatle’s career with the agency spans more than 25 years, including numerous leadership roles.
Government funding talks clouded by Manchin's energy permitting demands
There's plenty of contention points to iron out, including GOP anger over Democrats’ signature party-line domestic policy bill, before a government shutdown deadline Sept. 30.
Watchdog: Trump Interior Secretary Zinke lied during casino investigation
The Interior Department’s internal watchdog said former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators who were probing whether he wrongly blocked two native tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut in 2017 — and that he pressed the office to postpone Wednesday’s report until after the November election that he is hoping will return him to Congress.
POLITICO
Electric air taxi startup hires FAA vet to lead D.C. office
ELECTRIC AIR TAXI TAPS FAA VET TO LEAD D.C. OFFICE: The electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation has hired Mike Romanowski as its head of government affairs as the company slowly grows its presence in Washington. Romanowski has spent the past 14 years at the FAA and in the Obama Office of Science and Technology Policy, most recently serving as FAA’s aircraft certification director of policy and innovation.
POLITICO
What PR firms are doing for Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture
FARA FRIDAY: Here are a few notable recent Foreign Agents Registration Act filings, as part of our occasional Friday roundup. Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has enlisted the help of several American and European PR firms to launch a campaign aimed at attracting businesses and investors to the war-torn country, according to an outline of the effort filed with the Justice Department this week.
POLITICO
A different kind of Fed hike
POLITICO
Everything's dumber in Texas
FOOD SECURITY — EUROPE’S FERTILIZER CRISIS IS ESCALATING: A wave of shutdowns at major fertilizer plants across the continent has been causing disruption for farmers, food manufacturers and — to the horror of bar owners everywhere — brewers of beer. On Thursday, the world’s largest fertilizer...
