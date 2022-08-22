ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Another spin in the crypto sanctions twister

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
GAS PRICE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days

Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
POLITICO

The China scam calls just won’t die

Hi, China Watchers. I’m Nicolle Liu, a Hong Kong journalist who arrived in the United States a year ago. I’ve been interning with POLITICO on China Watcher for the past few months, and I’m delighted to be your guest host today, with Phelim Kine taking a short family vacation. Big shoes to fill, but don’t worry: We’ll be back to regular programming on Sept. 8 after China Watcher takes a summer break next week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

For Chuck Schumer, today's student debt relief announcement capped nearly two years of lobbying Joe Biden on the issue.

"The fact that the president has done this means that opens the door to do more as well," Schumer said. What happened: Many Democrats are taking some credit for President Joe Biden's announcement of sweeping student loan relief for millions of people Wednesday. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told POLITICO Wednesday he’s pretty sure that his nearly two years of pitches to Biden brought it over the finish line.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Mostly cloudy in Jackson Hole

JACKSON, WY
POLITICO

IRS will refund $1.2B in late-filing penalties

The IRS will refund $1.2 billion in penalties to 1.6 million individual and business taxpayers who were fined for not filing tax or information returns on time for 2019 and 2020, as the pandemic disrupted the economy and led to a pileup of unprocessed returns at the agency. The penalty...
POLITICO

Watchdog: Trump Interior Secretary Zinke lied during casino investigation

The Interior Department’s internal watchdog said former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators who were probing whether he wrongly blocked two native tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut in 2017 — and that he pressed the office to postpone Wednesday’s report until after the November election that he is hoping will return him to Congress.
POTUS
POLITICO

Electric air taxi startup hires FAA vet to lead D.C. office

ELECTRIC AIR TAXI TAPS FAA VET TO LEAD D.C. OFFICE: The electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation has hired Mike Romanowski as its head of government affairs as the company slowly grows its presence in Washington. Romanowski has spent the past 14 years at the FAA and in the Obama Office of Science and Technology Policy, most recently serving as FAA’s aircraft certification director of policy and innovation.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

What PR firms are doing for Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture

FARA FRIDAY: Here are a few notable recent Foreign Agents Registration Act filings, as part of our occasional Friday roundup. Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has enlisted the help of several American and European PR firms to launch a campaign aimed at attracting businesses and investors to the war-torn country, according to an outline of the effort filed with the Justice Department this week.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

A different kind of Fed hike

ECONOMY
POLITICO

Everything's dumber in Texas

FOOD SECURITY — EUROPE’S FERTILIZER CRISIS IS ESCALATING: A wave of shutdowns at major fertilizer plants across the continent has been causing disruption for farmers, food manufacturers and — to the horror of bar owners everywhere — brewers of beer. On Thursday, the world’s largest fertilizer...
TEXAS STATE

