FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
fox4news.com
Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments
DALLAS - Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area. Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Than 100 Firefighters Respond to Fire at Abandoned Dallas Hotel: Officials
An abandoned hotel in Dallas is damaged after a three-alarm fire burned the upper floors on Thursday morning, official said. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were assigned to a 911 call for a structure fire at an abandoned hotel, located at 1200 West Mockingbird Lane near Stemmons Freeway. According to...
inforney.com
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition
CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
fox4news.com
'Very grateful' siblings recall being saved from floodwater in Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - Two children stranded in Monday’s flooding talked about their experience and how a passing school bus came to their rescue. The kids were rescued after a Dallas ISD school bus driver and bus monitor spotted them in fast-moving water and used seatbelts from the bus to pull the siblings to safety.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
KWTX
Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued
DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
After Catastrophic Rainfall, East Dallas Apartment Tenants Claim Developer is Refusing to Address Flooding
Tenants of a Lower Greenville complex say Monday’s rainfall damaged apartments and the developer is not assuming responsibility. Tenants of an apartment complex in Dallas’ Lower Greenville say the developer and property manager are trying to not compensate anyone for damages related to Monday’s flooding. The ELE...
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Monday
A young girl with a hero sign on her backPhoto by Jessica Podraza on UnsplashThe bus driver and monitor did not know each other before Monday. The bus driver, Simone Edmond, had been working with the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) for over twenty years. The bus monitor, Takendria Valentine for the past two years. They only began working together two weeks ago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley
Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
fox4news.com
Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away
MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
fox4news.com
'It had to be God': Dallas school bus driver, bus monitor help save kids from floodwater
DALLAS - A Dallas ISD bus driver and bus monitor helped save two children who were caught up and nearly swept away by flooding. They said they normally wouldn't have taken the route they took that day, adding that it must have been divine intervention. Tekendria Valentine, the bus monitor,...
Heavy Storms In Dallas Killed At Least One Person Who Was Swept Away By Rainwater In Her Car
"Change is coming and change is here, and it's going to be much more extreme. And extreme is our new normal,” a scientist said. The heavy rainfall comes amid a massive drought in Texas.
