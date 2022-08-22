ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Houston’s Downtown Food Court Finn Hall Is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Downtown’s 20,000-square-foot food court, Finn Hall, is expanding its offerings, with four new restaurants this fall, including Maui Bento Box, Cranky Carrot Juice Co., Pecking Order, and Craft Burger, which returns to the food hall after closing during the pandemic. Following the openings of these restaurants, food hall, which...
Eater

Houston’s Local Brewing Group Is Getting a New Name, and That’s Just the Start

Houston brewery Local Group Brewing will operate under a new name starting this fall. Originally launched in early 2020 at 1504 Chapman Street, the 7,500-square-foot brewery has now rebranded as Gristworkz. Distincture Hospitality group co-owners Dave Sorrell, Jorge Benitez, and Morgan Green purchased the original brewery in May 2022, rebranding...
